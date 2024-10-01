Relegated from Tier 2 last year, his team bounced straight back by winning six straight to guarantee promotion to the top division and reach the Tier 2 final, won 3-2 on penalties by Canterbury after a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time.

Meanwhile, the women’s team bounced back from two early losses in their Tier 1 competition to win four straight, including a 1-0 victory over Otago in the playoff for fifth and sixth.

While the situation was the same for most, the men’s team was unable to call on such players as Black Sticks Sean Findlay, Sam Hiha and Olympic Games goalie Dominic Dixon. Ruled-out of the women’s team were internationals Olivia Shannon and Kaitlin Cotter, now overseas.

Kezia Taylor in the Hawke’s Bay women’s match against Manawatu.

To overcome a dearth of senior goalkeepers in the provinces, Hawke’s Bay had to get men’s tournament age dispensation to put the mask, pads and gloves in the hands of 17-year-old Nick Catley, who played all of the September 15-21 competition except the last few minutes when withdrawn to push an extra man into the attack in the closing stages of the final.

Players are not generally allowed in-goal in the senior tournament if under the age of 18.

The options weren’t vast, with Findlay on the team sheet, at the age of 54, just in case.

The tournament also showed it’s not yet over for now 40-year-old Shea McAleese, who has retired from international hockey, but managed two full games, in which he scored four goals, including three in a 6-4 win over Manawatū.

The men did have 19-year-old pre-Olympics Black Sticks rookie Jonty Elmes, who top-scored with 13 goals for the men – and whose days in the Hawke’s Bay black-and-white are possibly numbered because of the prospect of international opportunities. Appearing for the women’s side was now experienced national representative Hannah Cotter, who scored four of the team’s six goals, before heading back to her base in Melbourne.

The loss of players from Hawke’s Bay was highlighted in the men’s final, with Elmes’ older brother, Luke, in goal for Canterbury B, and three from Hawke’s Bay in the Canterbury women’s side.

The performances come in a big year for hockey in Hawke’s Bay, which staged the national Under-18 boys’ tournament in July and hosted a pre-Olympics men’s Black Sticks training camp.

Findlay questions whether the format, with the second tier comprising mainly B teams of associations represented in the top tier, is right for national championships and would prefer to see other associations at that level.

But he’s now looking forward to the national league, which has the difficulties of getting players together from a wide area, coaches effectively pooling thoughts and resources in training “hubs”, and the full squads only getting together on match day.

But he said it’s necessary to create an extra level in New Zealand hockey, between the national championships and overseas professional leagues and the international level.

Hawke’s Bay results from the national championships were:

Men (Tier 2, Pool A): beat Northland 5-3, beat Tasman 7-5, beat NZ Defence Force 5-3, beat Waikato 9-4, beat Manawatū (quarter-final) 6-4, beat North Harbour (semifinal) 5-3, lost to Canterbury (final) 2-2 (3-2 on penalties) (final).

Women (Tier 1, Pool A): lost to Manawatu 3-0, lost to Auckland 2-1, beat Otago (crossover) 0-0 (3-2 penalties), beat Wellington (Pool D) 2-0, beat Waikato (Pool D) 2-1, beat Otago (playoff 5/6) 1-0.