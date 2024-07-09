In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Lulu Sun’s Wimbledon run ends, Woolworths assaults surge and Chris Luxon engages in key meeting in DC. Video / NZ Herald

The Hawke’s Bay under-18 men’s hockey team have been set up for the match of the day on the third day of their national tournament in Napier.

With 22 teams in the tournament, and being one of only three teams to win all their games, and 10 goals from only two outings, Hawke’s Bay will play a cross-pool match against defending champion association team North Harbour A on Wednesday starting at 1.30pm.

Canterbury A player Finn McCormack-Young and Wairarapa’s Noah Fisher in their match on day three at the national under-18 men’s hockey tournament in Napier on Tuesday. Canterbury A won 6-1. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was a mixed day on Tuesday, with Hawke’s Bay beating Auckland White 7-1 in the three-team pool E, but North Harbour, going for a fourth title in a row, were beaten 2-1 by Tasman in the four-team pool A.