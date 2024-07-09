Advertisement
Hockey: Hawke’s Bay up against champs after two wins in under-18 nationals

The Hawke’s Bay under-18 men’s hockey team have been set up for the match of the day on the third day of their national tournament in Napier.

With 22 teams in the tournament, and being one of only three teams to win all their games, and 10 goals from only two outings, Hawke’s Bay will play a cross-pool match against defending champion association team North Harbour A on Wednesday starting at 1.30pm.

Canterbury A player Finn McCormack-Young and Wairarapa’s Noah Fisher in their match on day three at the national under-18 men’s hockey tournament in Napier on Tuesday. Canterbury A won 6-1. Photo / Paul Taylor
It was a mixed day on Tuesday, with Hawke’s Bay beating Auckland White 7-1 in the three-team pool E, but North Harbour, going for a fourth title in a row, were beaten 2-1 by Tasman in the four-team pool A.

Tasman won all three games going into the next stage, as did Tauranga in pool D, where they had beaten the strong Canterbury A team, who recovered on Tuesday to beat Wairarapa 6-1.

The tournament, which started on Sunday and ends on Saturday, involves 75 games and about 400 players and officials, coming just a fortnight after a men’s Black Sticks camp in Hawke’s Bay preparing for the Olympic Games in Paris.

In the under-18 women’s tournament in Christchurch, Hawke’s Bay led their pool despite the first loss in three games, beaten 3-2 by Tauranga. They were drawn to play Wellington in cross-pool play at noon on Wednesday.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.

