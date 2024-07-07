Hawke’s Bay has made successful starts to both national Under 18 hockey tournaments, including the men’s championship at Park Island, Napier.
The junior men beat South Canterbury 3-2 in a late-afternoon game in Napier, while the women beat North Harbour B 4-0 in Christchurch, following similar starts in last year’s tournaments.
More than 400 players and officials with 22 representative teams from Northland to Southland are in Napier for the tournament, in which North Harbour are chasing a fourth consecutive title, and following the recent men’s Black Sticks camp pre-Olympic Games camp in Hastings.