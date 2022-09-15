Olivia Shannon in action for New Zealand's Black Sticks last year. The former Iona College pupil scored for Hawke's Bay in a 3-2 win over Otago on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

The two sides managed just one win between them in their three games each in pool play earlier in the week, and will now challenge for the fifth to eighth placings.

The victory went to the women's team when they beat hosts Otago 3-2 on Tuesday.

With goals to New Zealand representative and former Iona College pupil Olivia Shannon, Grace Gibson, and Emma Jackson, the win followed the side being beaten 5-1 by North Harbour in the first round on Sunday, and 2-1 by Auckland on Monday.

The men's team were beaten 3-1 by North Harbour, 6-2 by Canterbury and 5-1 by Otago.

After a one-day break the men play Waikato today while the women play Wellington. On Friday the men play Manawatū and the women play Waikato.

In the men's title race, Wellington were unbeaten in Pool A with wins over Waikato, Manawatu and Auckland, while Otago topped Pool B, also with three victories, while North Harbour and Canterbury each had three wins in women's pool play.