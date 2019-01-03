A Hawke's Bay flight academy is still coming to terms with the loss of one of its up-and-coming pilots.

Aman Kumar had been swimming with five other students at Maraetotara Falls on December 21 when he failed to resurface after diving into the water.

His body was recovered by the Police National Dive Squad the next morning.

The 20-year-old came to New Zealand to pursue his dream of becoming a pilot and began training at Air Hawke's Bay in January last year.

Chief executive Kevin England said Kumar was nearing the end of his commercial pilot training and believed he had similar aspirations to his peers to return home to become an airline pilot.

"It is devastating for everyone, realising he will not be able to fulfil that dream."

England said they were "deeply saddened" and have been providing support to fellow students with the assistance of Victim Support and the local temple.

"We couldn't begin to imagine how the family are feeling back in India and have expressed deepest sympathy to them," England said.

"That first phone call with the family confirming Aman's passing was not a pleasant experience."

Kumar's body was returned to India on December 31, after being released by the Coroner four days prior.

"Being so far away the family were desperate to have Aman returned home soon as possible and we kept them informed throughout the process," England said.

"The family are having difficulties in understanding the NZ processes which has been challenging for all.

"Unfortunately, the holiday period contributed further delays with the return of Aman and we were grateful for the funeral services of Terry Longley & Son and the Indian Consulate in arranging the best possible outcome available over that period."

Terry Longley & Son director Terry Longley said the average time to repatriate a body, from the time the funeral home receives the body was about 8-10 days to leave the country.

He said the roughly $12,000 bill is covered through Kumar's prearranged travel and medical insurance, as well as a $6000 Accident Compensation Corporation accidental death grant.

"We take $6000 off the bill and the remainder comes out of the insurance policy, so in actual fact the family won't be receiving any bill. There is no financial stress to the family."

England understood the family have already been contacted by the insurance company advising them to commence the claim process.

Longley said the family were also "understandably" upset that not a lot of information had yet been provided regarding how Kumar died.

A potential inquiry into the death is in the hands of the Coroner.