Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash on Bidwills Cutting Rd. Image / Google

Serious injuries reported after crash in South Wairarapa

Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in South Wairarapa.

Police say emergency services received reports of a two-vehicle crash on Bidwills Cutting Rd at the intersection with Cross Line.

The crash happened about 11am.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries,” a police statement said.