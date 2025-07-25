Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Weekend essay: An expat’s daydream for a perfect Napier day – Daisy Coles

By Daisy Coles
Hawkes Bay Today·
7 mins to read

There's something about Napier, even from far away, that draws me back, writes Daisy Coles. Photo / NZME

There's something about Napier, even from far away, that draws me back, writes Daisy Coles. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Daisy Coles
Daisy Coles is a freelance copy editor and a mother. She is moving back to Hawke's Bay in spring.

THE FACTS

  • Daisy Coles shares her nostalgic love for Napier, describing her ideal day there.
  • She highlights favourite spots such as Uncle, Georgia, Wardini and local op shops, emphasising the city’s charm.
  • Coles urges readers to appreciate Napier’s unique characters and places, expressing her longing to return.

Scene-setter: I’m the mum of three young dual citizens who call both Hungary and New Zealand home.

I only call New Zealand home (Waipātiki Beach, specifically), but somehow “nomad” has become my default identity.

Now I spend each Northern Hemisphere summer in Europe as a freelance copy editor.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save