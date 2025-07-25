“We’ve had at least three incidents caught on video, and we’re averaging one caught-on-camera theft per week.”
The store was also finding regular stock discrepancies, suggesting additional thefts.
One of the most recent cases involved the theft of a personal digital assistant, a high-value handheld device used by staff.
“A team member placed it down briefly to complete a task. Within two minutes, someone picked it up and walked out.”
Security footage showed the suspect’s movements inside the store and in the carpark.
“We passed that information on to the retail crime unit. They identified the offender, obtained a warrant to search his premises ... recovered the device, and brought it back to us the next day,” Glastonbury said.
So far, about $5000 worth of stolen items have been recovered by police. Glastonbury estimates total losses sit between $2000 and $3000, excluding what’s been returned.
“Sergeant Harry [Ghodke] came in a few times before this incident just to introduce himself and explain how the unit works.
“We still lodge a case through 105, and then that’s passed on to Harry and his team, and they’ll directly make contact and work with us.
“It’s very streamlined. I registered another theft about a week ago and, within 24 hours, I got an email from the police to say that it’s been passed on to Harry and his team. Then, usually a day or two [later], I’m getting emails requesting the actual evidence on my side.”
Revell says reporting every offence is the key.
“Retailers sometimes don’t report small thefts because they don’t think anything will be done.
“Success for us ... will look like stopping recidivist offending,” Ghodke says.
“How can I make someone stop offending again when they come out of prison?
“Putting supports and mechanisms in place ... and that is not the onus on police alone, but that will be our partner agencies, like Corrections, mental health, Ministry of Social Development, addiction services, all of them to come on board to put those measures in place.”