Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Onekawa shops: Faeces, threats and window smashings as addicts smoke drugs outside - ‘I was told my family could find my body wrapped up in a blanket’

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

The front window of Di’s Hair & Wig Specialists was smashed for the second time in five months.

The front window of Di’s Hair & Wig Specialists was smashed for the second time in five months.

A Napier hairdresser says staff are locking customers inside the store and then walking them to their cars after a cut, in a bid to stop them being accosted or assaulted by drug addicts and homeless people on the footpath outside.

Business owners at the Onekawa shops say they’ve watched

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today