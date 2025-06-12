The front window of Di’s Hair & Wig Specialists was smashed for the second time in five months.
A Napier hairdresser says staff are locking customers inside the store and then walking them to their cars after a cut, in a bid to stop them being accosted or assaulted by drug addicts and homeless people on the footpath outside.
Business owners at the Onekawa shops say they’ve watchedthe area spiral over the past six months into a place that now brings them near-daily harassment.
They told Hawke’s Bay Today they’ve experienced death threats, smashed windows, faeces smeared on their stores and in one case had a knife pulled on them.
They say the rise in aggressive behaviour, linked to drug use and mental health issues, is affecting their trade and making staff feel unsafe at work.
On June 1, a Sunday, the glass front door of Di’s Hair & Wig Specialists was smashed for the second time in five months.
“I think there does need to be a distinction between actual homelessness and the problem we’re dealing with, which is the behaviour either based in a background of mental health issues or drug addictions.”
She said the aggressive behaviour is an ongoing issue that has been affecting her business.
“If someone turns up in their car and they’re too scared to get out of their car, they’re not going to come back,” Kate said.
“But losing money is the smallest issue on the scale ... The main thing is the safety issue.”
She told Hawke’s Bay Today that she and clients and staff members have dealt with abuse, threats, overdoses, and even the smearing of faeces on her shop window.
The most serious incident recently was about two weeks ago, when a man pulled a knife on a resident, after being asked to move his car from a blocked garage.
“The knife was the length of his arm,” Kate said.
Staff member Kim said she was threatened after refusing to give one man hot water for his noodles.
“I didn’t want them to keep coming back,” she said.
“I was told my family would find my body wrapped up in a blanket ... I was too scared to come to work for a very long time.”
She took out a harassment order against the man, who no longer appears in the area, but she fears he could return at any time, she said.
“We don’t feel like we’re protected, we don’t feel like anybody really sees it as a serious thing that we’re dealing with,” Kate says.
She said they had asked Napier Assist and the police for help.
“No one has any answers and tends to pass the buck.”
A Napier Assist spokeswoman said they worked to de-escalate issues and reduce public exposure to nuisance behaviour, collaborating with police and relevant service providers.
“Over the past 12 months, Napier Assist have responded to 284 requests for assistance. This number is not specific to shopkeepers only, as we are unable to filter to that level.”
Onekawa-Tamatea ward councillor Richard McGrath, who is running for Napier mayor, says the ongoing issues have affected shoppers and businesses since December.
“It’s been a real problem,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.
“[It] spills into the park next door with the drug users and rough sleepers leaving used needles outside the kindergarten and outside the Plunket, where kids are walking or playing.
“We even had some jump the fence and defecate in the Plunket play area – utterly disgusting behaviour.”
McGrath said the council alone could not solve the problem.
“The police, justice, health and addiction services need to do their part as they have the tools and are charged to resolve these types of issues,” he says.
“I would support more permanent cameras in the area with real-time monitoring to catch the bad behaviour before it escalates.
“I understand the police don’t have budgets for this, but council could surely, over time, increase its current network of cameras.”
Kate said she wants police to be “more proactive rather than just reactive”.
“Having police walking down a couple of times a day or even just once a day would be great,” she said.
Inspector Caroline Martin said Hawke’s Bay police were aware of anti-social behaviour in the area.
“Police continue to investigate any matters reported and are working closely with local council and businesses in the area to ensure safety for all,” she said.
“Police have been and will continue to conduct visible patrols within the area.”