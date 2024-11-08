Hundreds more superannuants are using Tauranga Community Foodbank and more people are seeking long-term food support in a “worrying” trend linked to “horrendous” housing costs.
Foodbank general manager Nicki Goodwin said the service had supported 24,434 people over the past year, up about 9.5% on the year before. They came from 7862 households and included more than 12,000 children.
In the 12 months ending October last year, the foodbank assisted 360 households reliant on NZ Super as income. This increased by 73% in the next 12 months to 623 households including 882 people.
Goodwin said demand had not dropped after the “big spike” a few years ago, and more people needed regular grocery support from the foodbank to get through a financial change of circumstances.
“The fact that there’s longer-term support needed is concerning and worrying,” Goodwin said.
It comes as the Bay of Plenty Times launches its annual six-week annual Christmas Appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank today.
Supported by The Hits Bay of Plenty 95.0FM, the appeal aims to replenish the foodbank shelves, offer Christmas treats for people who may otherwise have nothing and give the foodbank a boost coming into the new year.
“So, they may be left with $30. How on earth do you clothe yourself, feed yourself, pay for your power, and run a vehicle on $30? You can’t, and I don’t understand how people are coping emotionally because how do you see a future?” Goodwin said.
“We’ve got people who are really struggling which means we will be there to support them for as long as it is needed.”
Those in the community needing regular long-term support were referred via Bay Financial Mentors, the foodbank’s biggest referral source.
Bay Financial Mentors manager Shirley McCombe said they supported individuals and whānau across the Tauranga region, from Katikati to Otamarakau.
“Our aim is to provide clients with the education and support needed to build their financial capability, and our numbers have continued to climb.
“In the last 12 months we delivered almost 5200 sessions,” McCombe said.
The foodbank saw a 37% increase from 2023 to 2024 in support provided to people connected with a budget mentoring service.
Tauranga Crossing is working with the foodbank to back this year’s appeal. Donations can be dropped off on level 1 of the shopping centre in Tauriko, as well as at NZME Bay of Plenty’s offices on Cameron Rd, Tauranga libraries, and the foodbank depot on Brook St in Tauranga South.
Editor Kim Gillespie said the Bay of Plenty Times was proud to bring the appeal back for another year, supporting the important work of the foodbank.
“We know times are tough but people still manage to give, and we and the foodbank really appreciate that.”
Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said the economic environment was challenging and some families were doing it tough.
“The lead-up to Christmas can be a particularly challenging time for many, so I’m fully supportive of the annual Christmas foodbank appeal.