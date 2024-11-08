“The fact that there’s longer-term support needed is concerning and worrying,” Goodwin said.

It comes as the Bay of Plenty Times launches its annual six-week annual Christmas Appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank today.

Supported by The Hits Bay of Plenty 95.0FM, the appeal aims to replenish the foodbank shelves, offer Christmas treats for people who may otherwise have nothing and give the foodbank a boost coming into the new year.

Last year’s appeal saw $251,663 in donations – $168,651 in cash and 33,205 food items valued at $2.50 each, totalling $83,012.

This year the foodbank, which covers the area from Pahoia to Pāpāmoa East, valued donated food items at $3 each, to account for higher costs.

Goodwin said that history had shown when things were tough for some, others that could give would do so, and that was what she was hoping for in 2024.

“Christmas is a focus for people, and it’s good we’re running an appeal because it helps people to stop and think about others.”

The Tauranga Community Foodbank is available to all for emergency help but is also available for longer-term support, which Nicki Goodwin says has been on the rise. Photo / Alex Cairns

The foodbank’s monthly grocery costs were $20,000, up 18% from the year prior.

She said a $50 donation could provide groceries for a family of four for four days.

Her goal is to replicate or surpass last year’s appeal value at a time when “there’s been some real hardship created through the cost of housing”.

According to Stats NZ, the cost of living for average and beneficiary households increased by 3.8% in the 12 months to September.

Rent increased 4.8%. For beneficiary households, rent made up 29% of expenditure, compared with 13% for the average household.

The Christmas appeal supports the community via the Tauranga Community Foodbank with donations of food and money used to source healthy nutritious food, making dollars stretch further than what some get from supermarkets. Photo / Alex Cairns

Goodwin said continued rising need for the foodbank came down to people not having enough money after paying for housing.

“It is truly completely horrendous, we’re seeing people whose income barely covers just the housing, never mind anything else.

“So, they may be left with $30. How on earth do you clothe yourself, feed yourself, pay for your power, and run a vehicle on $30? You can’t, and I don’t understand how people are coping emotionally because how do you see a future?” Goodwin said.

“We’ve got people who are really struggling which means we will be there to support them for as long as it is needed.”

Those in the community needing regular long-term support were referred via Bay Financial Mentors, the foodbank’s biggest referral source.

Bay Financial Mentors manager Shirley McCombe said they supported individuals and whānau across the Tauranga region, from Katikati to Otamarakau.

“Our aim is to provide clients with the education and support needed to build their financial capability, and our numbers have continued to climb.

“In the last 12 months we delivered almost 5200 sessions,” McCombe said.

The foodbank saw a 37% increase from 2023 to 2024 in support provided to people connected with a budget mentoring service.

Tauranga Crossing is working with the foodbank to back this year’s appeal. Donations can be dropped off on level 1 of the shopping centre in Tauriko, as well as at NZME Bay of Plenty’s offices on Cameron Rd, Tauranga libraries, and the foodbank depot on Brook St in Tauranga South.

Editor Kim Gillespie said the Bay of Plenty Times was proud to bring the appeal back for another year, supporting the important work of the foodbank.

“We know times are tough but people still manage to give, and we and the foodbank really appreciate that.”

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said the economic environment was challenging and some families were doing it tough.

“The lead-up to Christmas can be a particularly challenging time for many, so I’m fully supportive of the annual Christmas foodbank appeal.

“In the spirit of Christmas, let’s come together as a community and help give those in need a hand up,” Drysdale said.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin, warehouse manager Jordy Gastmeier and Xena the 'chief wellness officer' who keeps the 80 weekly volunteers motivated. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell encouraged everyone who could to support the local foodbank, as the holidays approached.

“I’ve seen first-hand the incredible impact it has on families in our community. Christmas is a time for giving and unity and every donation helps ensure no one is left behind.

“My heartfelt thanks go to everyone involved in organising and distributing these essential goods - your dedication truly brings hope and comfort to those who need it most,” Uffindell said.

Financial donations received throughout the six-week appeal are put towards healthy staple food and the foodbank team purchases perishable items like eggs and vegetables.

“It goes a long way, we can make a dollar stretch a lot further than someone can at the supermarket, and we’re so grateful for that,” Goodwin said.

“We’re grateful for anything. Everything is used and makes a difference. Don’t think you can’t give enough, a little goes a long way and every little bit adds up.”

