Among the Halo vocal team is Michael Murphy, who was New Zealand Idol's runner-up from 2004.

A beautiful halo is set to shine over the very first in the Katikati Twilight Concerts series.

Auckland covers band Halo will light up the night when they come to play in the 2025 summer concert series.

Halo, a seven-piece band, have been described as a “power-house live band”. They will perform on January 4 with their down under show - featuring a huge set of favourite and classic Kiwi and Australian hits.

Second in the concert series is the Shania Twain Tribute show on January 25 and Albi & the Wolves/Sarah Spicer and band on February 8. All concert tickets are now on sale.

Halo is made up of talent from various Kiwi bands. Michael Murphy is Written By Wolves frontman and was also New Zealand Idol’s 2004 runner-up, Rebecca Wright is with Becks and Michael and Kristen Hapi is a former drummer of reggae band Herbs.