Katikati Twilight Concerts: Covers band Halo to glow at first summer concert

Rebecca Mauger
Among the Halo vocal team is Michael Murphy, who was New Zealand Idol's runner-up from 2004.

A beautiful halo is set to shine over the very first in the Katikati Twilight Concerts series.

Auckland covers band Halo will light up the night when they come to play in the 2025 summer concert series.

Halo, a seven-piece band, have been described as a “power-house live band”. They will perform on January 4 with their down under show - featuring a huge set of favourite and classic Kiwi and Australian hits.

Second in the concert series is the Shania Twain Tribute show on January 25 and Albi & the Wolves/Sarah Spicer and band on February 8. All concert tickets are now on sale.

Halo is made up of talent from various Kiwi bands. Michael Murphy is Written By Wolves frontman and was also New Zealand Idol’s 2004 runner-up, Rebecca Wright is with Becks and Michael and Kristen Hapi is a former drummer of reggae band Herbs.

Auckland covers band Halo.
The band consists of founder Sebastian Lloyd on guitar, Brinnie Nepia on bass/vocals, Campbell Hapi plays keyboards/vocals and Hapi on drums/vocals. Lead vocals are Murphy, Sharon Emirali and Wright.

The crew have worked together on various projects and shows over the years. Halo formed in 2004 when a residency opened up at the Cock & Bull chain of pubs.

Sebastian says they are a versatile band who love performing and are enthusiastic about all genres and styles.

Sharon Emirali gives it her all.
Expect to hear some classic down under bangers at the concert such as April Sun, Run to Paradise, Maxine, Slice of Heaven and plenty more.

“We have tried to put something in for everyone from classic New Zealand and Aussie acts, a couple of wild cards and some of our wāhine artists and contemporary Kiwi artists.”


The Details

What: Katikati Twilight Concerts, Halo Down Under

Where: Haiku Reserve, 60 Main St

When: January 4, gates open at 5pm for 6pm start

Tickets: theartsjunction.org.nz


