Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati Twilight Concerts set to dazzle: The acts are announced, including Shania Twain Tribute Show

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read
Liza Rebecca becomes Shania Twain and the tribute show is the second concert in the series. Photo / Nigel Gambles Photography

Liza Rebecca becomes Shania Twain and the tribute show is the second concert in the series. Photo / Nigel Gambles Photography

Katikati Twilight Concerts have announced the line-up for the 2025 summer concert series held at Haiku Reserve which includes a tribute performer considered to be among the top Shania Twain impersonators in the world.

First up is Halo, a seven-piece covers band from Auckland who are described as a “power-house live band” who tailor their extensive playlist to the crowd.

Halo will deliver hits from down-under with a repertoire of classic New Zealand and Australia songs.

Auckland covers band Halo.
Auckland covers band Halo.

The second band is the Shania Twain Tribute Show with Liza Rebecca and her band from the United Kingdom.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Expects hits such as Man I Feel like a Woman, That Don’t Impress me Much, Don’t be Stupid, You’re Still the One and Rock This Country. There’s also songs from a recent album and the artist also performs country classics.

The third concert is a mixed bag with Albi & the Wolves for the first half, and Sarah Spicer and Liam Ryan for the second half.

Albi & the Wolves are known for their songs of love, loss, sobriety and stories from the road.

Albi & The Wolves, from left: Pascal Roggen, Chris Dent (Albi) and Micheal Young.
Albi & The Wolves, from left: Pascal Roggen, Chris Dent (Albi) and Micheal Young.

Spicer and Ryan, from Waihī, are well known in local circles - Spicer performed in the 2015 X Factor New Zealand and Ryan is a regular on the local muso scene, he was part of The Narcs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Sarah Spicer and Liam Ryan (right). Photo / Louise Lambert
Sarah Spicer and Liam Ryan (right). Photo / Louise Lambert

Dates for the popular three-concert series held in January and February are still to be announced.

The Katikati Twilight Concerts are run by a small committee and ask for any potential volunteers to get in touch should they wish to help with concert preparation and packing down after the concert.

Katikati Twilight Concerts: The annual series of concerts takes place at Haiku Reserve, 60 Main St, early in January/February. Dates and ticket announcements are coming soon.


Rebecca Mauger is the editor of Katikati Advertiser. She has been with NZME for more than 20 years as a reporter and entertainment/lifestyle magazine writer.

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser