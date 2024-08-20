Liza Rebecca becomes Shania Twain and the tribute show is the second concert in the series. Photo / Nigel Gambles Photography
Katikati Twilight Concerts have announced the line-up for the 2025 summer concert series held at Haiku Reserve which includes a tribute performer considered to be among the top Shania Twain impersonators in the world.
First up is Halo, a seven-piece covers band from Auckland who are described as a “power-house live band” who tailor their extensive playlist to the crowd.
Halo will deliver hits from down-under with a repertoire of classic New Zealand and Australia songs.
Expects hits such as Man I Feel like a Woman, That Don’t Impress me Much, Don’t be Stupid, You’re Still the One and Rock This Country. There’s also songs from a recent album and the artist also performs country classics.
The third concert is a mixed bag with Albi & the Wolves for the first half, and Sarah Spicer and Liam Ryan for the second half.
Albi & the Wolves are known for their songs of love, loss, sobriety and stories from the road.
Spicer and Ryan, from Waihī, are well known in local circles - Spicer performed in the 2015 X Factor New Zealand and Ryan is a regular on the local muso scene, he was part of The Narcs.