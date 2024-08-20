Expects hits such as Man I Feel like a Woman, That Don’t Impress me Much, Don’t be Stupid, You’re Still the One and Rock This Country. There’s also songs from a recent album and the artist also performs country classics.

The third concert is a mixed bag with Albi & the Wolves for the first half, and Sarah Spicer and Liam Ryan for the second half.

Albi & the Wolves are known for their songs of love, loss, sobriety and stories from the road.

Albi & The Wolves, from left: Pascal Roggen, Chris Dent (Albi) and Micheal Young.

Spicer and Ryan, from Waihī, are well known in local circles - Spicer performed in the 2015 X Factor New Zealand and Ryan is a regular on the local muso scene, he was part of The Narcs.

Sarah Spicer and Liam Ryan (right). Photo / Louise Lambert

Dates for the popular three-concert series held in January and February are still to be announced.

The Katikati Twilight Concerts are run by a small committee and ask for any potential volunteers to get in touch should they wish to help with concert preparation and packing down after the concert.

■ Katikati Twilight Concerts: The annual series of concerts takes place at Haiku Reserve, 60 Main St, early in January/February. Dates and ticket announcements are coming soon.





Rebecca Mauger is the editor of Katikati Advertiser. She has been with NZME for more than 20 years as a reporter and entertainment/lifestyle magazine writer.