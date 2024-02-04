The Backbeats are touring with their shows The Woodstock Generation and That 70s Show and will perform in Katikati on February 10.

The final Katikati Twilight Concert will be a musical mixture of one of the most iconic concerts in history, and a nod to the great rockers of the 1970s.

Seven-piece band The Backbeats are touring with their shows The Woodstock Generation and That 70s Show and will perform in Katikati on February 10.

The Woodstock Generation pays tribute to the famous Woodstock 1969 concert — with songs from the likes of Santana, Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Joe Cocker, The Who, Jefferson Airplane and others. That 70s Show features songs from Steely Dan, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Steelers Wheel, Abba, Rose Royce, ELO, Pink Floyd and more.

Ross Burge, on drums, has professionally played with artists such as The Mutton Birds, the Finn brothers and Dave Dobbyn. Wayne McIntyre is on bass. He’s played with Auckland band Swingshift and is a regular session player.

Brendon Ham and his band with Marion Burns play to a Katikati crowd last month.

On keyboards and vocals is Tanya Hiskins, who has worked with Auckland band Tall Poppies and played Christine McVie in Fleetwood Mac tribute bands. On rhythm guitar and vocals is Peter Ashton who, along with lead vocalist Mick Webb, was in a Crosby Stills Nash and Young tribute band together with Geoff Chunn of Split Enz and Citizen Band.

Shaun McLean, lead guitar, has played with Hangar 18 and Swingshift. Female lead vocalist is Kim Sutton who has played with 80s X and Frisky Business.

The Backbeats with their show The Woodstock Generation and That 70s Show is the last of the twilight series. There will be prizes for best dressed so drag out your 70s garb.

Sophie Gibson opened the Country Rock concert.

Katikati Twilight Concert’s first concert was New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show — Take It To The Limit on January 6, followed by Country Rock with Brendon Ham and his band and Marian Burns on fiddle. Sophie Gibson opened the show.

About 500 country fans took a chance on the gloomy forecast last month to get their country fix.

Luckily for all, the rain stayed away while the bands played on at Haiku Reserve.

The Details

What: Katikati Twilight Concerts. The Backbeats — The Woodstock Generation and That 70s Show

Where: Haiku Reserve, Katikati

When: February 10



