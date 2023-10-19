Hamilton East MP Ryan Hamilton.

Nine Waikato electorates were contested at this month’s election. Waikato Herald invited MPs elected in those electorates to answer questions about their goals for the next parliamentary term.

Name: Ryan Hamilton

Age: 44

I live in: Puketaha, Hamilton

In your opinion, what is your electorate’s most urgent challenge and how are you going to tackle it?

Cost of living and crime. Our policies will address this but we must first form a government (waiting on special votes). We need to help bring down domestic inflation and provide some appropriate and immediate tax relief to help everyday Kiwis get ahead. We also need to make our communities safer again and support our businesses that have been absolutely hammered by crime, aggravated assault and robbery.

Which part about representing your electorate are you most looking forward to in the next term?

Getting to meet more of the community and stakeholders and see how I can support them.

What are your personal goals as an MP?

To build on the trust voters have given me so that I can be a long-term MP who gets a reputation for delivering for Hamilton East.

What skills and experience do you bring to your new role?

I’m a father, husband, local business owner, emergency housing trustee and until recently Hamilton City councillor so I think this gives me a broad appreciation of the challenges and opportunities we have.

About

Ryan Hamilton is a first-term MP. He has served as a Hamilton City councillor since 2018 and has lived in and around Hamilton for 36 years.

