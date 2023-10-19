Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka.

Nine Waikato electorates were contested at this month’s election. Waikato Herald invited MPs elected in those electorates to answer questions about their goals for the next Parliamentary term.

Name: Tama Potaka

Age: 47

I live in: Hamilton - Kirikiriroa

In your opinion, what is your electorate’s most urgent challenge and how are you going to tackle it?

The economy and cost of living. National will take steps to fix the economy by stopping the wasteful spending, making it easier to do business, providing tax relief and other measures.

Which part about representing your electorate are you most looking forward to in the next term?

Working with my team and constituents to solve socio-economic challenges.

What are your personal goals as an MP?

To be a strong voice for the hard-working people of Hamilton West - Kirikiriroa ki te Uru - both in the electorate and in Parliament.

What will change for your electorate now that you are in Government?

We will have a more dedicated focus on key issues - the economy and cost of living, law and order, and health and education (and other major challenges).

About

Potaka first won the Hamilton West seat in the 2022 by-election caused by the resignation of former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma. Roles prior to becoming an MP included chief executive of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki and general manager at Tainui Group Holdings.

