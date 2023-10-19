Te Tai Hauāuru MP Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Nine Waikato electorates were contested at this month’s election. Waikato Herald invited MPs elected in those electorates to answer questions about their goals for the next parliamentary term.

Te Tai Hauāuru is one of seven Māori electorates. While mostly encompassing Taranaki, Manawatū-Wanganui district and the Kāpiti Coast, Te Tai Hauāuru also includes the southern part of the Waikato including Tokoroa, Mangakino, Ōtorohanga and Te Kūiti.

Name: Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

In your opinion, what is your electorate’s most urgent challenge and how are you going to tackle it?

I think for everyone the cost of living is at the forefront. You can’t begin to address other issues if you can’t provide kai for yourself or your family. I will be pushing for immediate action, solutions and relief for whānau in this space and will be ensuring that those in power aren’t just working for the wealthy.

Which part about representing your electorate are you most looking forward to in the next term?

Being able to continue with the mahi I started last term and building upon it further. This term as the Te Tai Hauāuru candidate I will be better resourced and my team and I will be able to cover more area, meaning I’ll be able to see and hear more of our whānau and find out what’s important to them.

What are your personal goals as an MP?

To be the best advocate for Te Tai Hauāuru and from a co-leader’s perspective the best advocate for our people as a whole. I want to make sure I’m always in touch with what’s important to our people by being accessible, on the ground and amongst the communities I am there to serve.

What do you think will be your biggest challenge as part of the opposition?

I think it goes without saying that we have many challenges ahead - but we’re up for it, like we have been since 1840. Managing racist rhetoric, ensuring those in power are working for ALL people, not just the wealthy, reinforcing the importance of a Tiriti-centric Aotearoa, looking after our Taiao and ensuring we are working towards the Aotearoa Hou that is needed for all to thrive.

About

Ngarewa-Packer (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine and Ngā Rauru) was first elected to Parliament as a list MP in 2020. She is the co-leader of Te Pāti Māori. Roles held prior to becoming an MP include deputy mayor of South Taranaki and head of iwi Ngāti Ruanui.

