Waikato MP Tim van de Molen.

Nine Waikato electorates were contested at this month’s election. Waikato Herald invited MPs elected in those electorates to answer questions about their goals for the next parliamentary term.

Name: Tim van de Molen

Age: -

I live in: Tamahere

In your opinion, what is your electorate’s most urgent challenge and how are you going to tackle it?

The priority for both the electorate and the country is to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. Our focus will be on gaining control of inflation and rebuilding a strong, resilient economy to reduce financial pressures on households. We’ll do this through sensible reprioritisations of funding and through new targeted revenue measures. As part of this plan, health and education spending will be protected, we’ll get crime under control, and money will go from the back offices to the frontline, delivering improvements for all Kiwis.

Which part about representing your electorate are you most looking forward to in the next term?

I’ve worked hard to advocate for the people of the electorate while in Opposition, so now I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to better influence and deliver positive results for the electorate.

What are your personal goals as an MP?

To further my commitment to hearing and understanding the needs of my constituents through community engagement, by meeting with business leaders, educators, farmers, sport and recreation participants, community-focused organisation members, and residents of all ages throughout the wonderful Waikato. My goal is to ensure the Waikato voice is heard in Government.

What will change for your electorate now that you are in Government?

Having a Government that prioritises the needs for the region. My priorities include extending the Waikato Expressway to Tauranga, with the next stage to Piarere to start this term as part of National’s $24 billion Transport for the Future plan. The building of the new medical school at the University of Waikato will get under way this term, increasing the facilities available to train medical professionals and delivering more doctors to serve our communities.

I will continue work on establishing a Great Walk in the Kaimai Range, attracting local and international visitors to our region, and merging conservation and economic benefits for our electorate communities. The mighty Waikato has enormous potential and I’ll work hard to ensure we maximise every opportunity!

About

Born and bred in the Waikato, van de Molen was elected as the Member of Parliament for Waikato in 2017. He worked as a dairy farmer and ran his own rural construction business before joining the commercial sector, as a rural bank manager. He also served as an officer in the New Zealand Army Territorials.

Read more at the links below:

Hamilton East - Ryan Hamilton

Taranaki-King Country - Barbara Kuriger

Te Tai Hauāuru - Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

Coromandel - Scott Simpson

Waiariki - Rawiri Waititi

Taupō - Louise Upston

Waikato - Tim van de Molen

● Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



