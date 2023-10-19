Coromandel MP Scott Simpson. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Name: Scott Simpson

Age: 63

I live in: Thames

In your opinion, what is your electorate’s most urgent challenge and how are you going to tackle it?

Coromandel’s issues are New Zealand’s issues, the cost-of-living crisis, out-of-control crime, poor access to health services, and of course roading infrastructure issues. My National Party colleagues and I are determined to get our country back on track and in doing so we’ll be meeting these challenges not only for Coromandel people but for all New Zealanders.

Which part about representing your electorate are you most looking forward to in the next term?

Supporting and advocating for local people is a crucial role for an MP. Doing so is something I’ve always enjoyed and in this term of Parliament, I’ll keep doing exactly that.

What are your personal goals as an MP?

The Coromandel is still recovering from the devasting weather back in January. Our main highway 25A remains closed and I have been critical of the Labour Government’s and NZTA’s slow response to getting it reopened. It took six long months before they made a decision on what to do. That said, now work is finally under way, I’m pleased with the pace of it and still have my fingers crossed for a reopening sooner than the end of March next year. My primary goal is to continue being a champion for the entire electorate both locally and in our Parliament.

What will change for your electorate now that you are in Government?

People will notice less focus on the centralisation of things from Wellington that had become the hallmark of the last Labour Government. They will have tax relief and in a Christopher Luxon National-led Government they will see a much greater respect for taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars and less wasteful spending. They will see a government focused on the delivery of outcomes rather than one that just throws money at every problem in the hope that it will provide solutions itself. Coromandel will benefit from a more aspirational, optimistic and positive government.

About

Simpson was first elected as the Coromandel PM in November 2011. Prior to entering Parliament, he was chief executive of the children’s charity Make-A-Wish New Zealand. Simpson has a law degree from the University of Auckland and is also a Justice of the Peace.

