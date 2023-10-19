Taupō MP Louise Upston.

Nine Waikato electorates were contested at this month’s election. Waikato Herald invited MPs elected in those electorates to answer questions about their goals for the next parliamentary term.

Name: Louise Upston

Age: 52

I live in: Karapiro

In your opinion, what is your electorate’s most urgent challenge and how are you going to tackle it?

The most urgent issue is the cost of living crisis and how this is affecting individuals, families, businesses and community organisations alike. A National-led government will rebuild the economy and reduce the cost of living. Locally this means ensuring we can grow our export economy. Taupō’s main industries are farming, forestry and tourism and we need to ensure that we remove red tape that is restricting businesses and ensure they have access to the staff they need, to not just survive but thrive. I’ll continue to advocate for local businesses because without them we have fewer people in employment.

Which part about representing your electorate are you most looking forward to in the next term?

I’m looking forward to seeing progress with local roading projects that were included in our Transport for the Future policy. This includes the much-needed extension of the Waikato Expressway from Cambridge to Piarere which we have committed to starting within 1-3 years, State Highway 5 to Napier and improvements on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Waiouru. I will be advocating strongly to ensure this work is delivered.

What are your personal goals as an MP?

Work provides opportunities and choices in life and I want to see fewer people in our communities on the Jobseeker benefit. Ensuring our Welfare that Works policy is delivered will see more young people in work with a better future. The Into Work Workshop that I held last year showed we have great organisations that can support jobseekers and employers looking for staff. We can, and must do a better job of connecting job seekers to the support on offer and connect them to work.

What will change for your electorate now that you are in Government?

Being an MP in the governing party means a greater ability to get things done in our communities. I will still continue to hold clinics, coffee catch-ups and friendly forums to enable constituents to connect and this helps me to best represent the Taupo electorate.

About

Upston has held the Taupō seat since 2008. In 2016, she was appointed Minister of Corrections. Before becoming a minister, Upston was Government Chief Whip for two years. Prior to entering Parliament, she was self-employed as a project management consultant.

