Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Erica Sinclair

Nine Waikato electorates were contested at this month’s election. Waikato Herald invited MPs elected in those electorates to answer questions about their goals for the next parliamentary term.

Waiariki is one of seven Māori electorates. While mostly encompassing the Bay of Plenty region, Waiariki also covers the southern part of the Waikato including Taupō and Tūrangi.

Name: Rawiri Waititi

Age: 42 years

I live in: Cape Runaway, East Coast

In your opinion, what is your electorate’s most urgent challenge and how are you going to tackle it?

We know from polling prior to the general election that the most important kaupapa is the cost of living and poverty. We proudly campaigned on reforming our broken tax system to redistribute wealth and ensure that all New Zealanders were paying their fair share. This would have meant that your first $30K became tax-free, ensuring people kept more money in their pockets. We have also been campaigning on removing GST from all food for immediate relief.

As a vocal opposition, we will keep pressing the new incoming government to reform our tax system but will hold them accountable to ensure that they stick to their word of promised tax cuts.

Which part about representing your electorate are you most looking forward to in the next term?

Our beautiful Waiariki electorate is rich in culture, te reo Māori, and beauty no matter which part of it you are in. It’s my job as their MP to ensure their voices are heard, that the Government is kept accountable, and that we propose solutions that are Māori led, for the betterment of their communities.

What are your personal goals as an MP?

One would have to be not getting kicked out as I did last year ha ha! No but, to continue the work of our movement. To ensure that our whānau at home can see that their voices are being represented and championed. To provide an opportunity for our constituency and whānau to engage and to be seen as their representative.

What do you think will be your biggest challenge as part of the opposition?

No challenge. We’ve shown in the last three years that we can achieve gains in opposition. We have a great team of dedicated and committed people, most under the age of 35 actually, who bring the energy and get the mahi done. We also welcome two new MPs, and possibly four, depending on how special votes go which will only double our voice. I’m looking forward to a big three years ahead.

About

Waititi (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngai Tai, Te Whakatohea, Ngai Tuhoe, Ngati Awa, Te Arawa, Ngati Tūwharetoa, Ngai Te Rangi, Ngati Ranginui), is the co-leader of Te Pāti Māori and has held the Waiariki seat since 2020.

