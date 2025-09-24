Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Local elections 2025: Hamilton mayoral candidates share their views

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

The local election is approaching fast.

The local election is approaching fast.

The local election is approaching fast with 17 days left until election day.

Voting is open until midday on October 11.

The Waikato Herald invited Hamilton’s mayoral candidates to answer questions on key issues for local voters.

There are 12 people vying for the mayoralty.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tim Macindoe, Maria Huata, Lily

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save