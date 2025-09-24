Tim Macindoe, Maria Huata, Lily Carrington and Roma Tupaea-Warren have not responded to the invitation.

Dave Taylor said he wanted to focus on his West Ward candidacy and decided not to answer the questions.

The answers of the remaining candidates are linked below, in alphabetical order.

Complete your voting papers and either post them at any NZ Post Box nationwide or drop them off at an orange council ballot box.

October 7 is the last day for posting your vote by mail. After this date, votes must be returned to a ballot box.

For a special vote to be valid, you must have enrolled by Friday, October 10.

Progress results will start coming in from noon on October 11.

The declaration of results will be released from October 16-22.