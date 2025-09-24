Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Local election 2025: Hamilton mayoral candidate Jack Gielen shares his views

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Hamilton City Council mayoral candidate Jack Gielen.

Hamilton City Council mayoral candidate Jack Gielen.

The Waikato Herald invited Hamilton’s mayoral candidates to answer questions on key issues for local voters.

Name: Jack Gielen

I live in: Silverdale, Hamilton

1. What skills and experiences would you bring to the role of mayor?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Community visioning polishing Hamilton up as a New Jerusalem diamond until Hamilton shines.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save