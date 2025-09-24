Community visioning polishing Hamilton up as a New Jerusalem diamond until Hamilton shines. I can bring people together across cultural, social and economic lines. I promote public engagement, listening to and involving citizens in shaping decisions using listening posts ensuring transparency and accountability. I bring common law and governance insight, with a unique grounding in sovereignty and constitutional understanding giving me the ability to question systems.

2. What is your view on water meters?

Water meters could help reduce wastage but only if implemented fairly. Essential household water should stay affordable with a community-first consultation.

3. Does Hamilton need to better prepare for the impact of climate change? Why?

[No response]

4. What approach should Hamilton take to address the housing shortage?

Make housing affordable, safe and sustainable. I support initiatives to make homes accessible to youth, families and low-income residents. We need to work with developers to ensure reasonable prices are charged.

5. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

I would support it if the community votes on it. Local representation must be protected as we don’t want any faceless bureaucracies taking control. One regional council could cut duplications, reduce admin costs and deliver services efficiently with the right checks and balances in place.

6. What is your view on the future of Māori wards?

I support diversity, inclusivity and fairness. Local representation must remain strong to reflect cultural diversity.

7. In your view, what is the biggest challenge Hamilton is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

Balancing growth infrastructure and community wellbeing. Rapid population growth is straining housing, transport, schools and health services. Without careful planning, growth can lead to congestion [and] unaffordable housing pressuring essential services.

8. What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

Urban food forests and community gardens turning unused land into shared food sources. I would also like to see decentralised renewable energy hubs with community-owned solar and micro hydro plants. I would also like to see alternatives to water meters like rainwater collection.

9. Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

I stand for vision, responsibility and empowerment, seeing Hamilton not just as a place to live but as a beacon of innovation and cultural pride. I will demonstrate responsibility for the rates and spending. I stand for fairness and sovereignty.