Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Local election 2025: Hamilton mayoral candidate John McDonald shares his views

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Hamilton mayoral candidate John McDonald.

Hamilton mayoral candidate John McDonald.

The Waikato Herald invited Hamilton’s mayoral candidates to answer questions on key issues for local voters.

Name: John McDonald

I live in: Hamilton East

1. What skills and experiences would you bring to the role of mayor?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Research skills and capabilities for critical thinking. I strive for objectivity when assessing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save