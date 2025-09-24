Research skills and capabilities for critical thinking. I strive for objectivity when assessing situations. I bring a willingness to strongly challenge the bureaucracy at multiple levels. I think it is better to lead by example instead of coercion.

2. What is your view on water meters?

I am opposed to domestic water meters. Installing water meters, especially Smart Meters, is likely to cost somewhere between $50 million and $200m [and] will result in higher water bills and greater intergenerational debt levels.

3. Does Hamilton need to better prepare for the impact of climate change? Why?

Our infrastructure should be designed and built to be robust. We need to apply greater scrutiny to the recent flood modelling done on the city.

4. What approach should Hamilton take to address the housing shortage?

Clear and fair rules, with transparent planning. We need to make sure basic infrastructure is maintained and upgraded responsibly. We need to investigate where the millions in developer contributions are going. Off-grid and neighbourhood-scale options for water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure should be enabled.

5. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

Not if it is done through coercion from central government. Theoretically, merging councils would result in economies of scale and greater efficiency. Unfortunately, such a merger is likely to result in less accountability and more expensive bureaucracy in practice.

6. What is your view on the future of Maaori Wards?

The fate of Maaori Wards should be determined by referendum. I am going to vote “remove”. I think it is unwise and unjust for governments to create policies that discriminate based on ethnic identity or racial categories.

7. In your view, what is the biggest challenge Hamilton is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

The new “three waters” company IAWAI is a corporate monster designed to take on billions in extra debt. We need to bring water services back under Hamilton City Council control. Greater engineering co-operation and “bulk discount” procurement collaboration with neighbouring councils can be achieved while keeping water services as an in-house business unit.

8. What new projects you would like to see the new council support?

Reforming the bureaucracy and restoring functionality to the city’s infrastructure. I will be wary of making ratepayers (and future generations) financially support any big “new project”, especially if that is something flash and expensive such as the V8 races.

9. Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

It would be better if people voted me in as a councillor rather than mayor. I will have more time to analyse council wrongdoing as a councillor if I am not attending ceremonies as mayor.