I analyse written documents, data, messaging and public discourse. I do not possess a distinctly legal or financial set of skills. I hold a BSocSc, BSc and BSocSc (Hons) in relevant subjects.

2. What is your view on water meters?

Stratford said, in his view: “Water meters shouldn’t be introduced, because they instil domestic abuse of young children who go through a normal phase of persistent toilet flushing, due to the added household bill.”

3. Does Hamilton need to better prepare for the impact of climate change? Why?

Stratford said, in his view: “Climate change is a fraudulent belief system. However, we need to follow sustainable practices as a guide to managing resources.”

4. What approach should Hamilton take to address the housing shortage?

Family sizes are shrinking. We need to start looking at double occupancy of housing, so that two compatible middle-income families can occupy the same living space, sharing costs.

5. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

No.

6. What is your view on the future of Māori Wards?

N/A

7. In your view, what is the biggest challenge Hamilton is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

AI. I will place a moratorium on its application to prevent the emergence of a mindless culture and society in Hamilton.

8. What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

The creation of a Byelection Endowment Fund.

9. Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

Stratford said, in his view: “A cult of personality is developing over a particular mayoral candidate that needs containing. If you want wet wipes to stay out of our pipes, a referendum on membership of LGNZ and a leader of international bearing, then you must rank Roger Stratford No 1 for mayor of Hamilton.”