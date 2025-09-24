I bring a track record of leading with discernment. As a CEO, I’ve led capital projects, built new business entities, tripled a balance sheet, negotiated major deals and stewarded public funds. I practised law for 14 years, 10 of those protecting ratepayers’ money and representing councils. I’ve also served on boards across sectors for over two decades, navigating scale, budgets and strategy.

2. What is your view on water meters?

Water meters can support conservation and fairness but only if introduced transparently, with protections for vulnerable households. They must also deliver fiscal value: no rollout without clear cost-benefit, community trust and long-term savings.

3. Does Hamilton need to better prepare for the impact of climate change? Why?

Yes. Climate resilience isn’t optional. Hamilton must invest in infrastructure that protects people and land, support community-led adaptation, and ensure every decision considers long-term environmental impact.

4. What approach should Hamilton take to address the housing shortage?

Hamilton needs housing that’s affordable, accessible and responds to how people live. I support smarter intensification and mixed-use development, delivered through partnerships that protect renters, first-home buyers and long-term residents, while working constructively with developers.

5. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

Only if it strengthens local voice and delivers lasting value. Waikato has 11 councils plus one regional council – amalgamation must protect community identity, improve service delivery and be driven by transparent consultation.

6. What is your view on the future of Māori wards?

I support Māori wards. There may be better ways to ensure a fair voice for Māori and others, but this is what’s on the table now. Any changes must be guided by respectful consultation.

7. In your view, what is the biggest challenge Hamilton is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

Hamilton’s biggest challenge is restoring trust between council and community, and within council itself. I’ll lead in a way that protects community voice and ensures decisions are transparent, inclusive and built for long-term value.

8. What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

Community-led housing, smarter transport and better public engagement tools/approaches. I’ll support initiatives that protect Hamilton’s identity and resources while preparing us for future growth.

9. Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

I won’t promise easy fixes or loud headlines. I offer calm leadership, clear decisions and a deep commitment to Hamilton’s future. I’ll protect public voice, restore trust in council and make sure our city is built with and for our people.