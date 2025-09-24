I bring over 10 years of experience as a finance manager for a car dealership. I deal with real people and real budgets so they can make an informed decision that fits their circumstances, which has given me a strong understanding of what people face on a daily basis. My approach is simple fairness, accountability and making decisions that keep Hamilton affordable.

2. What is your view on water meters?

I do not support introducing residential water meters in Hamilton. They would add extra costs to households at a time when affordability is already stretched.

3. Does Hamilton need to better prepare for the impact of climate change? Why?

Yes. Climate change is bringing heavier rain, flooding and dry summers. This means investing in stormwater systems, resilient infrastructure and green spaces that cool our city. Preparation now will save money in the long run.

4. What approach should Hamilton take to address the housing shortage?

Council should speed up consenting processes, encourage more medium-density housing, and make better use of already-serviced land. Cut the red tape. Partnerships with central government and iwi.

5. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

No. Amalgamation would remove local decision-making and likely increase costs for our city.

6. What is your view on the future of Maaori Wards?

I support keeping Maaori Wards [but] I believe Hamilton should move to one city-wide vote where every resident can vote for every councillor.

7. In your view, what is the biggest challenge Hamilton is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

The biggest challenge is affordability – rising rates, debt, and service cuts all put pressure on households. My approach is to keep spending under control and introduce fair on-time payment rebates (10% for households, 35% for businesses). The homeless should also not be left out, so council will need to work more closely with community services and central government.

8. What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

I want to support projects that will upgrade local sports, better libraries and youth programmes. I would not prioritise big, costly prestige projects unless the funding is secure and they don’t increase debt.

9. Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

People should vote for me because I’m not afraid to step up and challenge decisions. I deal with real people and real budgets.