Local election 2025: Hamilton mayoral candidate Guy Temoni-Syme

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Hamilton mayoral candidate Guy Temoni-Syme.

The Waikato Herald invited Hamilton’s mayoral candidates to answer questions on key issues for local voters.

Name: Guy Temoni-Syme

I live in: Hamilton East

1. What skills and experiences would you bring to the role of mayor?

I bring over 10 years of experience as a finance manager for a

