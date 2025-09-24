I am a seasoned councillor with eight years’ experience in Johannesburg, South Africa. I was leader and chief whip of my party and involved in formulating new policies and reforms post-apartheid. I’ve led sales teams for major fast moving consumer goods companies as well as a pharmaceutical firm. I studied law at Waikato, currently chair Hamilton Grey Power and serve as Zone 3 director for 22 associations.

2. What is your view on water meters?

Water meters are a waste of ratepayers’ money due to CCO setup, meter installation, and billing costs, especially when 22-30% of water is lost to leaks. I’d prioritise leak detection and the harvesting of rainwater over new costly endeavours.

3. Does Hamilton need to better prepare for the impact of climate change? Why?

Hamilton must prepare for natural catastrophes like flooding by upgrading stormwater systems and protecting vulnerable areas within Hamilton, rather than focusing on global CO2 debates.

4. What approach should Hamilton take to address the housing shortage?

Streamline development consents within 30 days and prioritise brownfield sites. Ensure that development contributions fund infrastructure upgrades within new developments. Refine the requirements and facilitate fast-tracking of granny flats.

5. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

No, amalgamation isn’t needed for Hamilton and could cost a fortune, because funding Waikato Regional Council’s financial burdens will be a challenge.

6. What is your view on the future of Māori wards?

We will know after the referendum. I do consider consultation with all affected parties a primary focus.

7. In your view, what is the biggest challenge Hamilton is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

Finances are Hamilton’s biggest challenge. I’ll cut expenditure by 10%, cap rates as a percentage of CPI, audit projects for cost blowouts, and launch an open tender portal for local businesses, with public forums for input.

8. What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

I propose a 10-year Hamilton Lake revival plan to restore water quality and add walkways, enhancing recreation. Launch my extensive water plan for the city. Both are detailed at waronwaste.co.nz.

9. Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

I will listen, act and fight for fairness, safety and practical solutions that improve everyday life. I get things done.