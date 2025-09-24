If introduced by the new Council-Controlled Organisation, I believe they will encourage greater water conservation, faster repairs , and be fairer, especially for low and medium users. It’s important to realise that water is not “free”: water charges currently account for about 30% of our rates bills.

3. Does Hamilton need to prepare better for the impact of climate change? Why?

We should all take practical steps to reduce our personal emissions and, at a council level, we should take advantage of the provisions of Parliament’s new Emergency Management Bill, which is designed to assist the country to be better prepared for natural disasters, including those that may have been aggravated by climate change.

4. What approach should Hamilton take to address the housing shortage?

It’s critical that we get our developers back on side. Many developers currently find HCC too bureaucratic and unreasonable to deal with. More social housing is needed, but must be better monitoredto minimise antisocial behaviour.

5. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

Yes, subject to a compelling business case demonstrating the benefits and savings to all our region’s ratepayers.

6. What is your view on the future of Māori wards?

That is a matter for the voters to decide in the referendum. In principle, I am in favour of a city-wide general ward, as I strongly believe all ratepayers should be able to choose all of the councillors.

7. In your view, what is the biggest challenge Hamilton is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

Reducing our ballooning debt (and rates burden) while developing and maintaining the infrastructure required in NZ’s fastest-growing city. Eliminating all wasteful spending, and more use of information technology and shared services.

8. What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

No “pet projects” should be contemplated until we are in a much stronger financial position, but we must actively lobby central government to assist us with new infrastructure and housing. We also need to attract greater mental health support to help tackle homelessness.

9. Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

I offer a track record of service and advocacy for our city, including my part in securing the completion of the Waikato Expressway and the Housing Infrastructure Loan. I have strong connections with Government ministers and MPs, which will be of significant benefit for our city, as we need to be seen, heard and respected in Wellington.