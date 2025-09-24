I bring proven leadership as chair of the city’s Strategic Growth and District Plan Committee and have served as a councillor for six years. I was previously a lawyer in both community law and insurance law.

2. What is your view on water meters?

We need water meters to manage scarce water resources wisely as our population grows, and to ensure the new public water company can charge fairly.

3. Does Hamilton need to better prepare for the impact of climate change? Why?

Yes, flooding and heat risks are increasing. We must invest in reducing flooding risks, improving civil defence readiness and ensuring our parks and playgrounds have decent shade.

4. What approach should Hamilton take to address the housing shortage?

Work quickly to fix water and wastewater constraints, and work collaboratively with developers who are committed to delivering housing at more affordable prices.

5. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

The whole Waikato region is too large but I would support amalgamation at the right scale. In regard to Hamilton, it would likely make the most sense to base boundaries on the Future Proof spatial plan, which encompasses areas where residents commute in and out of the city frequently, including Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

6. What is your view on the future of Māori wards?

I support Māori wards which are a meaningful way to enable Māori to participate in decision-making and have added value to our council in the last term.

7. In your view, what is the biggest challenge Hamilton is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

We need to ensure future rates increases are affordable. My top priority is to work with other councils to deliver more services together to reduce duplication (like IT, finance, rubbish and recycling, and roading maintenance), and bring services in-house where more cost-effective.

8. What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

I’d like to bring forward existing funding for library upgrades to invest in improving library facilities in the south of the city and start work to address the shortage of public pool space on the east of Hamilton (including exploring reopening the uni pool to the community).

9. Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

I’m focused, work hard, collaborate with others to turn ideas into action – and at the same time I’m approachable and keen to listen. I take a long-term view and am committed to ensuring Hamilton remains a great city to live in for decades to come.