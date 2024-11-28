Strawberry season is coming in hot, with big berries flowering in fields across Auckland. If you’re looking to spend some time in the sun and pick your own fruit, these spots have a bounty to offer.

Heading out to harvest your own berries? First, ensure you’re prepared with all the appropriate supplies: sunhat, sunscreen, a bucket and a healthy appetite. Avoid donning any crisp white clothing – you’ll likely find it stained by vibrant fruit juices.

If you’re not looking to venture into the fields yourself and would prefer a breezy pickup of ready-to-eat punnets or trays, there are other suppliers you could visit. Head to The Strawberry Farm in Māngere or Waitākere’s Zaknich Farms and make time for a more relaxed picnic or grab a real fruit ice cream.

Strawberry Hills, Bombay

These Bombay fields are welcoming people to pick their own berries now. The farm also offers ice cream, Belgian waffles and chocolate-covered strawberries and has a space for picnics next to a playground. There is also a waterfall, a short 10-minute walk from the main farm, if you’d like to stretch your legs – take your ice cream down for a stroll. There’s also a food truck available for bookings, in case you’re interested in catering an event with some fruity and festive fun.

202 Pinnacle Hill Rd, Mangatāwhiri

Jimmy’s Ice Cream, Ardmore

The aisles of this southeast Auckland strawberry farm are now open for picking. Dessert lovers will find plenty of other goodies to enjoy here, from thickshakes – they have chocolate, strawberry, caramel and vanilla – to waffle sundaes. They also serve towering “upsized” real fruit ice creams, swirled with impressive structural integrity. Next door, you’ll also find Maxx and Daisy’s Eatery, a sunny brunch spot (named after the family dogs that roam the strawberry farm). The menu would make the perfect precursor to those sweet treats – from creamy mushroom toast to Caesar salad and seared salmon salad. If you’re looking for a full day out, this should be at the top of your list.

221 Airfield Rd, Ardmore

Clevedon Strawberries

Both sites managed by Clevedon Strawberries are ready to fill your buckets.

After your berry picking, you can grab a coffee, ice cream or other sweet treats and explore a range of local and artisanal produce, including vinegars, jams and spreads. The team also makes regular trips to the Clevedon farmer’s market, where they hawk punnets and strawberry cups drizzled with melted chocolate.

291 Monument Rd, Clevedon and 217 Alfriston-Ardmore Rd, Ardmore

Good Planet, Riverhead

Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, boysenberries and blueberries – Good Planet offers an array of summery produce (which can be swirled into your real fruit ice cream). The expansive offering in Riverhead also includes a few attractions that will appeal to younger strawberry fans. At the temperamental peaks of the summer months, Good Planet opens an adventure park with slides, racetracks, trampolines and inflatable climbing walls, as well as a cool-off-because-it’s-100-degrees splash park (suitable for under-12s).

340 Riverhead Rd, Riverhead

Phil Greig Strawberry Gardens, Kumeū

These West Auckland fields have not yet opened for roaming – they're currently projecting a festive Boxing Day pick-your-own opening. In the meantime, you can visit the garden's gelateria for packed punnets, frappes, waffles, berry ice cream, yoghurt and gelato. The shop also offers bigger portions you can take home to store in your fridge or freezer.

464 State Highway 16, Kumeū

464 State Highway 16, Kumeū

Pleasant Valley Blueberries, Manukau Heads

This small orchard in Wattle Bay on the Āwhitu Peninsula offers an alternative with blueberry picking. The fields are not yet open – they anticipate welcoming keen foragers in early February after Auckland Anniversary weekend. It’s a longer drive if you’re coming from the city but you can make a day of your trip with some walks and exploration of the regional park.

69B Awhitu Gully Rd, Manukau Heads

