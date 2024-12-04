Dr Libby: How To Channel A Sense Of Calm During The Holiday Season

Want to feel energised with inner calm for the festive season?

With more gatherings and events in the lead-up to Christmas and New Year, it’s easy to consume more alcohol and indulgent foods than usual. For a lot of people, this can lead to an “all or nothing” mindset: they throw their nourishment out the window with the idea of “starting fresh” in the new year. Yet by the time January rolls around, they’re left feeling far from their best. Maintaining great health and energy through this season is possible – without compromising your social life or missing out on the fun. Here are a few simple approaches to help you stay energised with inner calm.

A little preparation can also go a long way. If your calendar is packed with social events, think ahead about which gatherings you want to indulge in and which you might prefer to enjoy more mindfully. For events with canapés and fried foods, avoid arriving on an empty stomach. Have a small, nutritious snack at home or something nourishing at work before heading to the event. This can help you feel satisfied and less tempted by less nourishing options being passed around. Of course, if a particular event is rare for you, relax and enjoy it – it’s important to nourish your soul as well as your body and the occasional indulgence is not going to derail your health.

With the increase in festive foods, drinking your greens can help boost your nutrient intake in a simple way. Vege juices and smoothies, especially with an added organic greens powder, are an easy way to ensure you’re getting plenty of nutrients during the busy season. Add in some whole-food fats like avocado, nuts or seeds to make your smoothie an energising and nourishing snack.

Staying hydrated is also crucial and can make such a difference to how you feel, especially during the warmer months. Even mild dehydration can lead to headaches, fatigue and hunger confusion. Thirst is often mistaken for hunger, which is why so many people reach for that after-work drink to quench what their bodies really want: water. Try having a large glass of still or sparkling water and a handful of nuts when you arrive home or at a gathering. You may find the craving for that glass of wine fades. If you do drink alcohol, balance it with a glass of water between drinks, or opt for a refreshing alternative like kombucha or a sparkling water mocktail with mint and lemon.

If you’ve ever found yourself saying “I’ve ruined it” after overindulging, you’re not alone. This kind of all-or-nothing thinking can lead to further poor choices under the belief that “I’ll start fresh tomorrow, or next week, or next year”. But remember, it’s not all or nothing. Each moment is a chance to make a different choice. Instead of seeing an indulgence as a reason to give up, recognise it as just one choice, and don’t let it define the rest of your day (or week).

The beginning of a new year often sparks a desire to prioritise health, yet even the best intentions can fall by the wayside if we return to unsupportive habits. Why does this happen? Many assume it’s due to a lack of motivation or willpower, but it usually goes deeper than that. When we swing between extreme health kicks and abandoning self-care, it’s often tied to our beliefs and emotions. Judging or berating ourselves for “failing” doesn’t foster motivation. Instead, it keeps us stuck in a cycle of feeling unworthy of the very self-care we crave.

Exploring why we do what we do, despite knowing better, can reveal a lot. Taking time to understand what drives our choices can help us make sustainable changes that genuinely support our health. Use a journal to capture your thoughts on why you want to prioritise health and explore what might work best for you. If the all-or-nothing approach isn’t serving you (as it so often isn’t), consider adopting a more flexible mindset. You might try a “flexitarian” approach without strict rules, or a “zig-zag” method, where some meals are nutrient-dense “zigs”, while others are more relaxed “zags”. If you have 35 eating occasions per week (three meals and two snacks a day, for example), incorporating a few “zags” still allows for a healthy majority of high-quality choices.

During this busy season, it can be easy to burn out by trying to meet every commitment. Learn to say no when it’s needed. Only you can truly prioritise your health and happiness, and sometimes saying no to an invitation is the best way to do that. Use that time instead to do something you love – go for a walk, practise yoga or simply curl up with a book. If you struggle with saying no, think about why. Often, we’re worried about disappointing others, even when it’s unlikely that they’d react disapprovingly. Imagine asking a friend for help, and they tell you they’d love to but can’t manage it this time. Chances are, you’d understand without a second thought. Others are likely to respond to your “no” in the same way, so don’t let fear hold you back.

Committing to a morning routine, especially as days may become more congested, can make a world of difference in setting an uplifted, more spacious tone for the day. Start with a restorative practice, whether it's a morning walk, gazing out the window and appreciating the sky, sitting with a cup of tea or practising a few long, slow breaths as the kettle boils. This small investment in yourself can help you approach the day with a sense of calm and clarity, even during the bustling holiday season.

Dr Libby Weaver.

Dr Libby Weaver PhD is a nutritional biochemist, 13 times bestselling author and international keynote speaker. For more on supporting yourself through stressful periods visit Drlibby.com

