In this special series, guest writer Dr Libby Weaver shares her health insights. This week, she looks at the causes of acne.

Acne is not merely a surface-level concern – it encompasses a multitude of body systems. It can bring much heartache and frustration to someone experiencing it, so let’s understand it and piece together the steps to take that will help resolve and heal it. It is important to first understand the actual processes that create acne, for then you can see why I suggest what I do to help your skin’s condition.

Acne tends to develop when the sebaceous glands become excessively active, leading to an overproduction of sebum that can congest hair follicles and skin pores. As new skin cells, primarily keratinocytes, journey from the deeper layers of the skin to the surface, they encounter these blockages. The trapped cells soon die and, along with the accumulated sebum, form a plug. This obstruction hinders the normal oil drainage, creating an ideal environment for skin bacteria, particularly Propionibacterium acnes. These bacteria feed on the excess sebum, multiply, and contribute to the inflammation and infection that manifest as pustules.

There’s more to acne than what’s happening on your face

Other factors are involved in this cycle as well. Sex hormone issues, particularly a surge in androgens (male sex hormones of which testosterone is one, that occur in boys and girls at puberty) increase the production of sebum. With the increase in these hormones, our capacity to clear them from the body after they’ve done their job also needs to escalate, which for some people, is slow to occur. The liver has to alter the structure of sex hormones before elimination and the digestive system also plays a role. Consider it this way:

Our sebaceous glands become overactive, often due to an increase in sex hormones or a decrease in our ability to clear them.

This sebum blocks hair follicles and pores. This gives the bacteria that naturally live on our skin more to feed on so they multiply, and larger populations gather to feed on the sebum.

The skin starts to become congested and a typical approach to address this involves making the skin “squeaky clean”, which usually breaks the protective acid mantle layer of the skin – not what you want.

This allows the bacteria to penetrate the pores where they take up residence, irritate the skin and cause infection, which we see as a pustule.

Improving hormones via our liver and digestive system

It all becomes a vicious cycle. To begin to address what we see occurring on the surface of the skin, a focus on improving sex hormone metabolism via caring for our liver and digestive system function would be immensely beneficial. This might include dietary changes, correcting nutritional deficiencies, as well as ensuring efficient hormone clearance from the body, which is the job of the liver and the gut.

Improving these processes helps prevent the hormones stimulating excess sebum production. I have seen countless cases of acne improve and then resolve with a commitment to caring for and supporting the digestive system and liver. Zinc supplementation is almost always necessary, not only for its role in sex hormone regulation but also for immune function and its wound-healing/scar-reduction capabilities.

Some steps to help resolve acne, for good

Emphasise a way of eating rich in whole, real unprocessed foods. This is just food after all. Eliminate added sugars and artificial additives such as sweeteners, flavours, colours, and preservatives (junk) which can disrupt the gut microbiome. Some people’s skin improves dramatically when they eat in a strictly dairy-free way. Avoid over-washing or using harsh cleansers that strip your skin of its natural oils. The acid mantle of your skin acts as a barrier against bacteria; disrupting it can lead to increased sebum production and worsened acne. Use non-synthetic skincare products that support the skin’s natural function. Some pioneering and caring skincare companies are making skin probiotic-based products that have some robust testimonials behind them, too. Make water your primary drink, avoiding soft drinks entirely. Proper hydration is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and overall health.

Incorporate liver-supportive herbs to help the body efficiently detoxify hormones, preparing them for elimination. This can reduce hormonal issues that often contribute to acne. Zinc plays a crucial role in hormone regulation, immune function, and skin healing. Consider taking a food-based zinc supplement to aid in acne management. You might like to consult with a nutrition professional to ensure any dietary changes you make, meet your nutritional needs and effectively target acne.

If you don’t get your periods regularly, herbal medicine can help the pituitary communicate more effectively with the ovaries (as the pituitary signals ovulation). Combining the herbs Paeonia and licorice (the herb not the lolly) can be helpful. It can be wise to work with a nutritionist or medical herbalist to assist you in establishing a regular cycle.

How stress plays a role in acne

Looking at “stress” with fresh eyes is almost always needed for this too. If you feel there is an emotional component to your acne, you might find it helpful to speak to a wise, trusted friend, sibling or parent, a counsellor or psychologist to help bring you a new perspective to a situation or how you see yourself.

Emotionally, acne can be challenging. Most people with acne will say to me they dislike themselves. They have expanded the dislike that would have initially been for the pustules to themselves as individuals. I would work to help them see that their deep sadness or immense frustration with themselves (their skin) can become a gift, for it is almost always our body trying to prompt us to eat, drink, move, think, breathe, believe, or perceive differently.

Learning whatever this is really about can literally change the course of your life. From an emotional perspective, given that acne typically appears during adolescence, I can’t help but wonder if, for some, it’s in some way linked to feeling lousy about yourself and having a harsh inner voice that is highly critical. The self-deprecation ideally needs to transform into appreciation.

Too many precious people have forgotten that they are precious. They can no longer see their own beauty, caught up instead in their perceived flaws. I find, if the person can accept where they are (and I know that can be a big ask) and begin to work with what that is – and if they start eating in a way that supports their “earthsuit” to function at its best, along with taking some extra zinc (and sometimes some herbal medicine liver support) – improvements in the skin begin. And this is so encouraging for the person that they are usually happy to continue with their new routine of self-nurturing.

Dr Libby Weaver says for anyone with acne, learning whatever is causing it can change the course of their life.

Dr Libby Weaver PhD is a nutritional biochemist, 13 times best-selling author and international keynote speaker. For more on balancing your hormones, visit Drlibby.com

