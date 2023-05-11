20 Recipe Ideas For Mother’s Day Brunch (Pancakes Included)

Cooking a meal can be a simple way to express love and gratitude for the people in your life. It’s a simple act of care that’s especially delightful when you present something catered thoughtfully for your loved one’s tastes.

These breakfast and brunch recipes have flavours to suit different palettes, from sticky fig French toast to fully-loaded bacon bagels and turmeric-fried eggs courtesy of Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad. They also lean into seasonal produce, like feijoas, rhubarb, mushrooms and pumpkin.

Ultimately, this occassion is about spending some quality time together — and showing how much someone means to you through soft buttermilk pancakes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley also suggests adding halloumi, prosciutto or nuts as garnish options for this leafy breakfast salad. A jammy egg also adds a luxurious texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Level up a brunch classic with a topping of toasted pumpkin seeds, feta and red onion.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fruit-topped pancake stack needs a finishing touch — try creme fraiche or lemon and sugar.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A spread of Dijon mustard helps to balance out the rich blanket of Gruyère cheese, for a tasty, warming weekend meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These field mushrooms are baked with garlic, butter, thyme and lemon, releasing delicious umami flavours on top of the accompanying crunchy toast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The tangy and sweet flavours of early-season tamarillos make for a tasty waffle topping.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Black pudding, crispy bacon, halloumi and eggs — this bagel packs a full breakfast plate into one delicious bite.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Bacon is a delightful savoury pairing for maple syrup-drizzled pancakes. Shallow-fried sage leaves add an extra texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These figs are simmered in wine, honey, lemon zest and star anise to make a syrupy topping for cinnamon-spiced toast.

Photo / Babiche Martins

Toasted tortillas will bring a smokey flavour and extra crunch to this spicy breakfast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These citrus muffins are sweetened with a heavy sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A pillowy loaf of brioche is the perfect bread to hold dark chocolate and caramelised banana.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Segments of grapefruit add a sweet kick to this open omelette. A generous helping of herbs keeps the dish tasting fresh.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make the best of this season’s final feijoas by poaching them for pancake topping.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This sandwich is a wholesome and crunchy breakfast, with a creamy bernaise sauce to top.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Perfect when paired with hot coffee, these croissants are an easy yet impressive serving for a loved one with a sweet tooth.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Passionfruit pulp is a bright and tang addition to this rich ricotta toast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A crunchy pita and garlicky hummus can elevate these poached eggs, with a jammy yolk for dipping.

Photo / Supplied

These well-spiced eggs come from Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad, with lightly pickled shallots and green chillis supplying punchy flavours. The chefs also suggest adding potato rosti.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bowl of baked vegetables is a wholesome start to the day, with a sprinkling of feta and Italian parsley to finish.