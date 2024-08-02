The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cynthia Erivo To Emma Chamberlain

OPINION

Sporty and sculptural celebrity style.

It feels like everyone with a Wikipedia page or a blue tick is in Paris right now, with stars studding the stands, fashion contracts being executed and famous faces posing for photo opportunities. A lot of them landed. Is Emma Chamberlain going to the Olympics or the mall? Who cares, I like it.

These are some of the best outfits from the Olympics and beyond.

Cynthia Erivo

At the Games and looking sharp was Cynthia Erivo, clad in head-to-toe Thom Browne. She was there with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, cheering on the brilliant Simone Biles.

Ncuti Gatwa attends a 'Doctor Who' event at San Diego Comic-Con in California. Photo / Getty Images

Ncuti Gatwa

So elegant, so Armani.

Emma Chamberlain attends the Paris Olympics.

Emma Chamberlain

I hope Ralph Lauren’s marketing and PR team are getting bonuses this year. Wimbledon was a smash hit of event-appropriate fashion that made preppy, Sloane-y style look cool, and the brands followed that up with a repeat performance at Olympics. It’s a power play — the Paris event is sponsored by LVMH — and not only have they outfitted the US team, but a strong side of celebrities too, with Beyonce, Jessica Chastain, NBC special corresspondant Snoop Dogg, Nick Jonas, and Kendall Jenner all spotted repping the brand. And heavyweight Spike Lee! He looked great. And so does Emma Chamberlain, whom I want to highlight; this is kind of camp, reminds me of 2001, and features a nod to something I’ve been banging on about (Viva fashion director Dan Ahwa has had to hear about it) for a while: the USA sweat. So big in New Zealand in the noughts (the epitome of cool) and I’m certain so it’s poised for a revival in a big way.

Solange Knowles attends Watermill Centre’s Annual Summer Benefit. Photo / @daniellegoldberg

Solange Knowles

A rare appearance from Solange (always a pleasure) she’s styled by Danielle Goldberg and looks sublime. It’s The Row — although it owes a lot to Issey Miyake’s Pleats Please line — and the drape and crunch are perfect, echoing the hair in a lovely way. Great earring choice too.

Gabriella Pession at Entertainment Weekly's Annual Comic-Con Bash in San Diego. Photo / Getty Images

Gabriella Pession

This is Simone Rocha, and Gabriella — who you can see in the new swords-and-sandals drama Those About to Die — appears to be also kitted out in the designer’s Croc collaboration, which has a Kiwi hand to it, Megan Stewart.

Zendaya in Paris. Photo / @luxurylaw

Zendaya Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Now this is much more fun than the sparkly slip dress she wore ahead of the Olympics kicking off last week. Styled by Luxury Law, once again they’re flexing their access to niche vintage fashion and the power it can bring. The jumpsuit is archival Jean-Charles de Castelbajac from 2008 — a fashion designer you might be familiar with for his famous teddy bear coat worn by Madonna. Fun indeed.

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience) and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

