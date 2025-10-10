12 Eggplant Recipes To Enjoy Through Spring and Summer

Eggplants are a spring and summer stock that you can finally reach for. Here are a number of ways to cook them, according to Angela Casley.

Stocks of spring and summer produce are finally piling up. Eggplants are one of the vegetables among the harvest; its price finally beginning to drop in local markets.

The vegetable is a versatile ingredient, with its mild flavour and absorbent texture. This makes it an ideal vehicle for all sorts of marinades and sauces – with proper cooking techniques, you’ll be relishing the fine balance of your mindful mixing.

In this collection, you’ll find dishes to suit all sorts of occasions. There are meals for two, starters to please a crowd, dips for hot weather and warmers for cold snaps.

As they are, these tiny bites will make a pleasant starter. However, you could also arrange these ingredients on bigger skewers for a satiating meal. Pair with the same homemade ponzu sauce – which is a mix of lemon, mirin, soy sauce and sesame oil.

This vibrant tart sees tomato halves arranged artfully before baking, so they shine once flipped.

This dish is served warm, to hero the melty cheese and draw out the flavours of the paprika, cumin and garam masala. Lime or lemon is also utilised to cut through richer flavours.

This fish dip features excellent balance, with strong salty flavours of the anchovies meeting fresh herbs and a squeeze of lemon. You could serve it alongside fish dip or atop a piece of toast.

Asparagus is now piled high on shelves and the stalks provide excellent textural contrast to spongy eggplants. Feta provides a savoury hit, while the dressing mixes tahini, miso, garlic, honey and lemon.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Eggplants are coated in a mix of breadcrumbs and finely chopped herbs, before being pan-fried until golden. Tomatoes deliver sweetness for this salad, while mozzarella brings a fresh flavour.

For the spring evenings that bring an unexpected chill, consider this saucy bowl of pasta. A glug of red wine enriches the lamb sauce.

If you’re struggling to tenderise the jackfruit, you could try boiling pieces off first. This will create a more tender texture that picks up flavour and sauce more easily.

This recipe features a sauce you’ll want to bookmark for repeated use. The miso is mixed with honey, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, spring onion and sesame seeds (for added crunch).

This satisfying pasta, which sees eggplant mixed into a tomato sauce, is finished with a sprinkle of parmesan and basil leaves.

Bruschetta is a breezy dish to serve up at any time of the year, but it’s particularly rewarding in warmer months. Here, it performs as a vehicle to champion fresh flavours, with a little smokiness from the barbecue.

