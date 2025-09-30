Food & Drink

Olive Tapenade With Tomahawk Steak Recipe


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
An '80s-inspired retro Kiwi classic, reinvented - tomahawk steak with green olive tapenade. Photos / Babiche Martens

Give a big cut of meat a huge hit of flavour.

The key to a good steak is ageing. So check with your butcher to make sure it is well-aged. There’s no waste in such a delicious-looking cut of meat. The chilli adds a little kick to the tapenade.

OLIVE TAPENADE WITH TOMAHAWK STEAK

½ cup of pitted green olives

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp capers

1 tsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp lemon juice

½ green chilli, chopped

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp oil

700g tomahawk steak, at room temperature
  1. First, prepare the tapenade. Blitz the olives, one garlic clove, capers, zest, juice, chilli, and olive oil in a stick blender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Rub the steak with the oil and extra garlic—season with salt and pepper.
  3. Preheat the barbecue grill to high heat. Cook the steak for 5 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking.
  4. Let it rest for ten minutes before slicing. Enjoy with a good dollop of tapenade.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5