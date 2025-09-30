Give a big cut of meat a huge hit of flavour.
The key to a good steak is ageing. So check with your butcher to make sure it is well-aged. There’s no waste in such a delicious-looking cut of meat. The chilli adds a little kick to the tapenade.
OLIVE TAPENADE WITH TOMAHAWK STEAK
½ cup of pitted green olives 3 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tsp capers 1 tsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon juice ½ green chilli, chopped 1 Tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper to taste 1 Tbsp oil 700g tomahawk steak, at room temperature
- First, prepare the tapenade. Blitz the olives, one garlic clove, capers, zest, juice, chilli, and olive oil in a stick blender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Rub the steak with the oil and extra garlic—season with salt and pepper.
- Preheat the barbecue grill to high heat. Cook the steak for 5 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking.
- Let it rest for ten minutes before slicing. Enjoy with a good dollop of tapenade.