Whip these up for an easy picnic lunch.
If you use fresh spinach, include the stalk. If you’re not fond of nutmeg, leave it out. It’s a love-it-or-hate-it spice for many. I believe it’s underused, as it offers a subtle flavour.
SPINACH AND FETA SPIRALS Makes 6
50g butter 1 onion, diced 1 clove garlic, crushed 250g chopped spinach, fresh or frozen 200g feta, crumbled 1 Tbsp lemon zest Pinch of nutmeg ½ cup grated parmesan ½ tsp salt and pepper 6 pieces of filo pastry 1 egg, whisked
To serve Chutney
- Heat a little butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Place into a large bowl and cool. Squeeze out excess water.
- Add the feta, zest, parmesan, nutmeg, salt and pepper to the spinach.
- Melt the remaining butter for brushing the filo.
- Place a sheet of filo on to a clean bench. Brush with butter. Place some spinach mixture on the long side. Wrap loosely, then twist into a spiral. Place onto a lined baking tray. Continue with the remaining. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Preheat the oven to 190C.
- Brush the spirals with egg wash. Bake for 20 minutes until golden.
- Serve with chutney if you like.