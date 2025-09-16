Food & Drink

Spinach & Feta Spirals Recipe


By Angela Casley
These neat spirals are an excellent use of fresh or frozen spinach. Photo / Babiche Martens

Whip these up for an easy picnic lunch.

If you use fresh spinach, include the stalk. If you’re not fond of nutmeg, leave it out. It’s a love-it-or-hate-it spice for many. I believe it’s underused, as it offers a subtle flavour.

SPINACH AND FETA SPIRALS

Makes 6
50g butter

1 onion, diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

250g chopped spinach, fresh or frozen

200g feta, crumbled

1 Tbsp lemon zest

Pinch of nutmeg

½ cup grated parmesan

½ tsp salt and pepper

6 pieces of filo pastry

1 egg, whisked
To serve

Chutney
  1. Heat a little butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Place into a large bowl and cool. Squeeze out excess water.
  2. Add the feta, zest, parmesan, nutmeg, salt and pepper to the spinach.
  3. Melt the remaining butter for brushing the filo.
  4. Place a sheet of filo on to a clean bench. Brush with butter. Place some spinach mixture on the long side. Wrap loosely, then twist into a spiral. Place onto a lined baking tray. Continue with the remaining. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
  5. Preheat the oven to 190C.
  6. Brush the spirals with egg wash. Bake for 20 minutes until golden.
  7. Serve with chutney if you like.

