Food & Drink

Lavender & Rosemary Lamb Salad Recipe


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Snap peas add crunch to this luscious salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Lavender and rosemary lift this lamb salad to new heights.

If you’re serving this salad on a large platter, feel free to add some leafy greens to make it stretch further. The roasted tomato adds extra sweetness and colour.

LAVENDER AND ROSEMARY LAMB SALAD

Serves 4
Herb rub

4 heads of dried lavender

1 Tbsp rosemary

2 cloves of garlic

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt and pepper

2 lamb rumps
Salad

1 cup cooked couscous

1 bunch baby carrots, roasted

100g snap peas, blanched
Dressing

2 Tbsp white vinegar

1 tsp chopped rosemary

1 tsp chopped lavender

¼ cup olive oil

2 tsp runny honey
  1. Finely chop the lavender and rosemary. Place them in a small bowl with the garlic, one tablespoon of oil, salt, and pepper.
  2. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  3. Rub the remaining oil over the lamb rump. Heat a frying pan to medium heat. Brown the rumps on all sides. Smother the tops with the rub. Add the baby carrots, then place them in the oven for 12-15 minutes or until cooked to your liking. Remove, and let them rest for 15 minutes before slicing.
  4. Mix the vinegar, rosemary, lavender, oil, and honey in a jar for the dressing.
  5. Mix the couscous and vegetables in a large bowl with the dressing.
  6. Serve the salad topped with slices of lamb.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5