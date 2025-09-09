Lavender and rosemary lift this lamb salad to new heights.
If you’re serving this salad on a large platter, feel free to add some leafy greens to make it stretch further. The roasted tomato adds extra sweetness and colour.
LAVENDER AND ROSEMARY LAMB SALAD Serves 4
Herb rub 4 heads of dried lavender 1 Tbsp rosemary 2 cloves of garlic 1 Tbsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 tsp salt and pepper 2 lamb rumps
Salad 1 cup cooked couscous 1 bunch baby carrots, roasted 100g snap peas, blanched
Dressing 2 Tbsp white vinegar 1 tsp chopped rosemary 1 tsp chopped lavender ¼ cup olive oil 2 tsp runny honey
- Finely chop the lavender and rosemary. Place them in a small bowl with the garlic, one tablespoon of oil, salt, and pepper.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Rub the remaining oil over the lamb rump. Heat a frying pan to medium heat. Brown the rumps on all sides. Smother the tops with the rub. Add the baby carrots, then place them in the oven for 12-15 minutes or until cooked to your liking. Remove, and let them rest for 15 minutes before slicing.
- Mix the vinegar, rosemary, lavender, oil, and honey in a jar for the dressing.
- Mix the couscous and vegetables in a large bowl with the dressing.
- Serve the salad topped with slices of lamb.