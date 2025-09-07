This recipe champions a speedy pan-fried dinner with minimal fuss.
I like to make these large and chunky, chopping the brassica roughly. If you prefer a smoother fritter, blitz the cauliflower into smaller pieces.
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER FRITTERS Makes 12
2 Tbsp oil, plus extra for cooking 1 small whole cauliflower, chopped roughly 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger 1 tsp hot curry powder ½ tsp turmeric ½ cup chopped fresh coriander 1 tsp salt 2 eggs ¼ cup flour
Yoghurt dip ½ cup Greek yoghurt 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp chopped green chilli Salt and pepper to taste
- Preheat the oven to 180°c. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Place the cauliflower on the baking tray, drizzle with oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 25 minutes until golden and cooked through. Remove and allow to cool for 20 minutes. Chop into smallish pieces. Transfer to a large bowl.
- Mix well with the garlic, ginger, curry powder, turmeric, coriander, salt, eggs and flour.
- Pour two tablespoons of oil into a large frying pan. Place large tablespoons of mix into the pan, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes on each side until crispy. Continue with the remaining mix.
- In a small bowl, combine the yoghurt, garlic, lemon juice and chilli. Season to taste with salt and pepper.