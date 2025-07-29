Food & Drink

Jalapeno Beef Burgers With Pickled Cabbage Recipe


By Angela Casley
Pair these juicy beef burgers with a side of crispy chips. Photo / Babiche Martens

Try this spicy twist on the classic burger – perfect for a “fakeaway” dinner.

If you’re a true jalapeno lover, toss a few sliced ones on to your finished burger for some extra zing. This is a fantastic way to use winter cabbage. As with any burger, all kinds of toppings are welcome.

JALAPENO BEEF BURGERS WITH PICKLED CABBAGE

Serves 4

500g lean beef mince

¼ cup panko crumbs

1 clove garlic, grated

2 tsp chopped thyme

1 small egg

1 Tbsp lemon zest

½ cup chopped jalapenos

1 tsp salt and pepper

Pickled Cabbage

3 cups cabbage, shredded

1 tsp salt

2 tsp caster sugar

1 Tbsp white vinegar

½ tsp caraway seeds

Burgers

4 Brioche buns

1 cup grated cheese

Mayonnaise

Caramelised onions (optional)

To serve

3 large kūmara, cut into sticks

2 Tbsp oil

1 tsp salt

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Place the kūmara chips on an oven tray and drizzle with oil. Cook for 25 minutes while you make the burgers – season with salt.
  2. Combine beef, crumbs, garlic, thyme, egg, zest, jalapeno, salt and pepper in a bowl. Divide the mixture and shape into four burger patties.
  3. Combine the cabbage and salt in a bowl and massage together. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then add the sugar, vinegar and caraway seeds.
  4. Cook the patties on a barbecue or in a hot frying pan. Just before they are finished cooking, top with cheese.
  5. Toast the buns, spread with mayonnaise, add a burger and a good dollop of pickled cabbage.
  6. Serve hot with a side of kūmara chips.

