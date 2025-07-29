Try this spicy twist on the classic burger – perfect for a “fakeaway” dinner.
If you’re a true jalapeno lover, toss a few sliced ones on to your finished burger for some extra zing. This is a fantastic way to use winter cabbage. As with any burger, all kinds of toppings are welcome.
Serves 4
¼ cup panko crumbs
1 clove garlic, grated
2 tsp chopped thyme
1 small egg
1 Tbsp lemon zest
½ cup chopped jalapenos
1 tsp salt and pepper
Pickled Cabbage
3 cups cabbage, shredded
1 tsp salt
2 tsp caster sugar
1 Tbsp white vinegar
½ tsp caraway seeds
Burgers
4 Brioche buns
1 cup grated cheese
Mayonnaise
Caramelised onions (optional)
To serve
3 large kūmara, cut into sticks
2 Tbsp oil
1 tsp salt
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Place the kūmara chips on an oven tray and drizzle with oil. Cook for 25 minutes while you make the burgers – season with salt.
- Combine beef, crumbs, garlic, thyme, egg, zest, jalapeno, salt and pepper in a bowl. Divide the mixture and shape into four burger patties.
- Combine the cabbage and salt in a bowl and massage together. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then add the sugar, vinegar and caraway seeds.
- Cook the patties on a barbecue or in a hot frying pan. Just before they are finished cooking, top with cheese.
- Toast the buns, spread with mayonnaise, add a burger and a good dollop of pickled cabbage.
- Serve hot with a side of kūmara chips.