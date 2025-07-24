Food & Drink

Prosciutto-Wrapped Fish With Olive & Parsley Butter Recipe


By Angela Casley
Prosciutto wrapped fish with olive and parsley butter. Photo / Babiche Martens

This easy, elegant dish brings big flavours with minimal effort.

With a splash of lemon, the salty prosciutto and olives turn this simple dish into a real flavour sensation. Any fish works fine. If it’s thin, I often layer one piece over another and wrap.

PROSCIUTTO WRAPPED FISH WITH OLIVE AND PARSLEY BUTTER

Serves 4

4 x 120g pieces of white fish

4 slices prosciutto

50g butter

2 cloves garlic, crushed

12-16 scallops

½ cup chopped olives

1 cup chopped parsley

2 Tbsp lemon juice

120g spinach, wilted

  1. Wrap each piece of fish with a bit of prosciutto.
  2. Heat half the butter in a large frying pan. Depending on their thickness, cook the fish for a few minutes on each side. Remove from the pan. Flash fry the scallops for 2 or 3 minutes.
  3. Add the remaining butter, olives, parsley, and lemon juice, then bring it all to a boil.
  4. Remove from the heat and quickly toss the scallops to coat.
  5. On each plate, add some spinach, a piece of fish, and drizzle with the buttery olive sauce.

