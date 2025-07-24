This easy, elegant dish brings big flavours with minimal effort.
With a splash of lemon, the salty prosciutto and olives turn this simple dish into a real flavour sensation. Any fish works fine. If it’s thin, I often layer one piece over another and wrap.
Serves 4
4 slices prosciutto
50g butter
2 cloves garlic, crushed
12-16 scallops
½ cup chopped olives
1 cup chopped parsley
2 Tbsp lemon juice
120g spinach, wilted
- Wrap each piece of fish with a bit of prosciutto.
- Heat half the butter in a large frying pan. Depending on their thickness, cook the fish for a few minutes on each side. Remove from the pan. Flash fry the scallops for 2 or 3 minutes.
- Add the remaining butter, olives, parsley, and lemon juice, then bring it all to a boil.
- Remove from the heat and quickly toss the scallops to coat.
- On each plate, add some spinach, a piece of fish, and drizzle with the buttery olive sauce.