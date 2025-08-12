Food & Drink

Marmalade-Glazed Tamarillo Recipe


By Angela Casley
Top your toast with these gingery, oven-baked tamarillos. Photo / Babiche Martens

Try these sweet, sticky tamarillos on toasted brioche for a decadent brunch.

Named tamarillo or tree tomato, take your pick. These are delicious for breakfast or brunch and can be served any time of day. The tamarillos also make a delicious dessert with a scoop of ice cream.

MARMALADE-GLAZED TAMARILLOS

Serves 4 to 6
4 ripe tamarillos

½ cup of marmalade

1 Tbsp orange juice

½ cup caster sugar

¼ tsp ground ginger
To serve

Mascarpone

Toasted brioche

Mint leaves
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. Place a small cross at the base of each tamarillo, then dip it into a bowl of boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Carefully remove it, and the skin will peel away.
  3. Slice them into half-centimetre pieces and place into an oven-proof baking dish.
  4. In a small pot, gently heat the marmalade, juice, sugar and ginger. Drizzle over the tamarillo. Bake for 30 minutes until bubbling and caramelising around the edges. Remove and cool.
  5. Serve with mascarpone on toasted brioche or a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.

