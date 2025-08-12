Try these sweet, sticky tamarillos on toasted brioche for a decadent brunch.
Named tamarillo or tree tomato, take your pick. These are delicious for breakfast or brunch and can be served any time of day. The tamarillos also make a delicious dessert with a scoop of ice cream.
MARMALADE-GLAZED TAMARILLOS Serves 4 to 6
4 ripe tamarillos ½ cup of marmalade 1 Tbsp orange juice ½ cup caster sugar ¼ tsp ground ginger
To serve Mascarpone Toasted brioche Mint leaves
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Place a small cross at the base of each tamarillo, then dip it into a bowl of boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Carefully remove it, and the skin will peel away.
- Slice them into half-centimetre pieces and place into an oven-proof baking dish.
- In a small pot, gently heat the marmalade, juice, sugar and ginger. Drizzle over the tamarillo. Bake for 30 minutes until bubbling and caramelising around the edges. Remove and cool.
- Serve with mascarpone on toasted brioche or a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.