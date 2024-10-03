Love the sweet, salty symphony you get in a Waldorf salad? You’ll like this sweet-tart alternative.

A twist for tamarillos, roasted with some sugar and orange. These baked tamarillos are a nice addition to a salad. A little sweet and a little tart, the blue cheese and walnuts are always a great combination.

ROASTED TAMARILLO WITH CHICORY AND BLUE CHEESE Serves 4

4 tamarillos, peeled 4 Tbsp brown sugar 4 Tbsp brown sugar 1 Tbsp orange zest 1 Tbsp orange zest ½ cup orange juice ½ cup orange juice 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 head chicory, leaves separated 1 head chicory, leaves separated 3 baby beetroot, cooked and quartered 3 baby beetroot, cooked and quartered 100g sliced blue cheese 100g sliced blue cheese ½ cup toasted walnuts ½ cup toasted walnuts Salt and pepper Salt and pepper ¼ cup Italian parsley leaves ¼ cup Italian parsley leaves

Preheat the oven to 180C. Peel tamarillos as you would a tomato. Cut a small cross in the bottom and place them into a large bowl. Pour over boiling water and leave for three or four minutes. Remove, then peel the skin Slice the peeled tamarillo half lengthways and place them in an ovenproof baking dish nice and snug. Sprinkle over the brown sugar, orange zest, and juice. Cover and bake for 25 minutes until softened. Remove and cool in the juices. Drizzle over the vinegar and oil. Place the chicory leaves, beetroot quarters, blue cheese, and walnuts on a platter for the salad. Place on the tamarillo halves and drizzle with the juices. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle some Italian parsley leaves.

Indian Spiced Tamarillo Chutney. If you prefer your chutney with more of a pronounced kick, give Amanda Laird's spiced chutney a whirl.