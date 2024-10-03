Love the sweet, salty symphony you get in a Waldorf salad? You’ll like this sweet-tart alternative.
A twist for tamarillos, roasted with some sugar and orange. These baked tamarillos are a nice addition to a salad. A little sweet and a little tart, the blue cheese and walnuts are always a great combination.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Peel tamarillos as you would a tomato. Cut a small cross in the bottom and place them into a large bowl. Pour over boiling water and leave for three or four minutes. Remove, then peel the skin
- Slice the peeled tamarillo half lengthways and place them in an ovenproof baking dish nice and snug. Sprinkle over the brown sugar, orange zest, and juice. Cover and bake for 25 minutes until softened. Remove and cool in the juices. Drizzle over the vinegar and oil.
- Place the chicory leaves, beetroot quarters, blue cheese, and walnuts on a platter for the salad. Place on the tamarillo halves and drizzle with the juices.
- Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle some Italian parsley leaves.
More tamarillo recipes
Tamarillos are an acquired taste. These sweet and savoury recipes put appetising twists on the divisive fruit.
Orange-Roasted Tamarillos & Strawberries With Granola. Roasting is a great cooking method for fruit that is edging on being over-ripe.
Macaroon & Pecan Topped Tamarillos. Creamy coconut and juicy red fruits – if you gave the Cherry Ripe a gourmet, grown-up makeover the result would look something like this recipe.
Indian Spiced Tamarillo Chutney. If you prefer your chutney with more of a pronounced kick, give Amanda Laird’s spiced chutney a whirl.
Satisfying Lamb Shanks With Tamarillos and Cabbage. Added in the last hour of this low and slow cook, tamarillos add a pop of bright, silky contrast against rich fall-off-the-bone tender lamb shanks.