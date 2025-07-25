Dress it up, dress it down. It’s time to go back to basics with the leek.
With the cooler weather upon us, one humble vegetable is suddenly everywhere: the leek. With its delicate oniony sweetness and silky texture when cooked, the leek is a quiet overachiever in the kitchen –
Whether you’re slow-roasting them with meat or pairing them with flaky pastry, leeks bring a depth of flavour that feels just right for the season.
Check these delicious leek-based recipes.
Make this flaky savoury tart and impress your guests – and don’t forget to use most of the leek, apart from the tough dark green leaves at the end. Olives and anchovies scattered across the top add a burst of flavour to this tart.
Prep this lovely piece of meat, the leeks and the beans, pop it in the oven, and get on with your day. The beauty of slow-cooking. You won’t be disappointed.
This cosy, vegetarian winter soup brings comfort and a dash of elegance with its other in-season flavour: truffle. Fast and easy to make, it will have everyone coming back for seconds.
Another winter winner, this leek, mushroom and chicken fricassee is perfect on a cold night. After a long, low simmer in a cast-iron dish, the chicken is so tender it falls off the bone.
These fancy-looking leek and mushroom tarts will bring a fun, retro twist to your next dinner party. Bite-sized and full of flavour, they’re quick and easy to make using your freezer staple: pre-rolled pastry.
Leeks and fish are a match made in heaven, and this snapper dish will hit the spot nicely. Silky, slow-cooked leeks and a tasty chipotle butter are the perfect combination with a fresh piece of snapper.
Leeks are definitely the main character in this tasty savoury crumble. Hunks of ciabatta and salty prosciutto combine with a white sauce to make this delicious dish. Remember to fully cook your leeks first, so you get the softness along with the crunch from the bread.
Try to find baby leeks for this simple, tasty dish in your local market or vegetable shop. Otherwise, a large leek cut up will do the trick. Add a chilli crumb scattered on top and you’re in business.