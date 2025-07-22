Packed with bold flavours and a hint of heat, this gumbo is best served with warm, crusty bread.
This will warm you up. It’s a bubbly, hot, flavoursome soup. You can add or serve it with rice, but some hot, crusty bread is my favourite.
Serves 4
1 onion, chopped
3 slices of bacon
1 chorizo sausage, sliced
1 carrot, diced
1 green pepper, diced
½ cup flour
2 tsp salt
1 tsp black ground pepper
4 cups chicken stock
1 cup diced tomatoes
2 tsp sugar
200g large prawns
¼ tsp chilli flakes
1 spring onion, chopped
½ cup chopped parsley
- Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the onion, bacon, chorizo, carrot, and green pepper, cooking for 10 minutes until softened and lightly browned. Sprinkle in the flour, salt, and pepper, stirring for 2 minutes.
- Add the stock, diced tomatoes, and sugar, stirring through, then gently simmer for 5-10 minutes until slightly thickened. Add a bit of water if needed.
- Add the prawns, cooking until bright pink, along with the chilli flakes, and half of the spring onion and parsley.
- Serve hot, garnished with the remaining spring onion and parsley. Warm, crusty bread is ideal for scooping up the deliciousness.