Prawn & Chorizo Gumbo Recipe


By Angela Casley
Prawn and Chorizo Gumbo. Photo / Babiche Martens

Packed with bold flavours and a hint of heat, this gumbo is best served with warm, crusty bread.

This will warm you up. It’s a bubbly, hot, flavoursome soup. You can add or serve it with rice, but some hot, crusty bread is my favourite.

PRAWN AND CHORIZO GUMBO

Serves 4

50g butter

1 onion, chopped

3 slices of bacon

1 chorizo sausage, sliced

1 carrot, diced

1 green pepper, diced

½ cup flour

2 tsp salt

1 tsp black ground pepper

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup diced tomatoes

2 tsp sugar

200g large prawns

¼ tsp chilli flakes

1 spring onion, chopped

½ cup chopped parsley

To serve:

warm bread

  1. Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the onion, bacon, chorizo, carrot, and green pepper, cooking for 10 minutes until softened and lightly browned. Sprinkle in the flour, salt, and pepper, stirring for 2 minutes.
  2. Add the stock, diced tomatoes, and sugar, stirring through, then gently simmer for 5-10 minutes until slightly thickened. Add a bit of water if needed.
  3. Add the prawns, cooking until bright pink, along with the chilli flakes, and half of the spring onion and parsley.
  4. Serve hot, garnished with the remaining spring onion and parsley. Warm, crusty bread is ideal for scooping up the deliciousness.

