3 Spring Recipes To Welcome The Change Of Season

Asparagus & Fennel Galette

Serves 4-6

It’s here, sweet and freshly picked asparagus. The first of the season is always the best when we haven’t eaten it for quite some time. Snap off the woody ends, although this early in the season, the whole stems are tender.

Pastry 1 ½ cups plain flour 1 ½ cups plain flour ½ cup rolled oats ½ cup rolled oats 100g butter 100g butter 1 tsp salt 1 tsp salt 1 tsp sesame seeds 1 tsp sesame seeds 1 egg 1 egg

Filling 2 Tbsp butter 2 Tbsp butter 1 head of fennel, sliced 1 head of fennel, sliced 2 cloves garlic, grated 2 cloves garlic, grated 1 bunch of asparagus, blanched 1 bunch of asparagus, blanched 2 tsp Dijon mustard 2 tsp Dijon mustard 1 Tbsp horseradish 1 Tbsp horseradish 2 Tbsp cream cheese 2 Tbsp cream cheese 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 tsp salt and pepper 1 tsp salt and pepper 1 egg, whisked 1 egg, whisked ½ cup grated parmesan ½ cup grated parmesan

First, prepare the pastry. Place the flour, oats, butter, salt, and sesame seeds in a food processor and blitz until they form a fine breadcrumb texture. Add the eggs and blitz again to bring the dough together. If needed, add an extra tablespoon of water. Remove the mixture, wrap, and refrigerate for 45 minutes or overnight. Melt the butter in a heavy-based frying pan. Add the fennel and garlic, cooking gently for 10-15 minutes to soften. Chop the asparagus and add it to the fennel. Preheat the oven to 190C. Take the dough out of the fridge. Roll it on a lightly floured bench into a rustic oblong shape, about 30cm by 20cm. Lift it on to a baking tray. In a bowl, mix the mustard, horseradish, cream cheese, zest, salt, and pepper, then spread it over the pastry base. Top the pastry with the vegetables, leaving a 3cm border. Damp the edges, then fold the pastry over the vegetables and press down gently. Brush the edges with egg, then sprinkle the parmesan over the top. Bake for 30 minutes until crisp and golden. Serve warm with a side salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Avocado & Leek Pasta

Serves 4

Hot or cold, this pasta is a quick and alternative way to use avocados. The avocado adds a delicious creamy texture to the sauce, this is packed with goodness.

200g pasta of your choice 2 Tbsp butter 2 Tbsp butter 1 leek, chopped 1 leek, chopped 2 cloves garlic, grated 2 cloves garlic, grated 1 cup green peas, thawed 1 cup green peas, thawed ½ cup vegetable stock ½ cup vegetable stock 1 ripe avocado, stone removed 1 ripe avocado, stone removed 1 Tbsp chopped dill 1 Tbsp chopped dill 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp lemon juice Salt and pepper to taste Salt and pepper to taste

To serve ½ cup grated parmesan ½ cup grated parmesan Extra avocado slices Extra avocado slices

Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Then drain. Melt the butter in a large frying pan. Add the leek and garlic, cooking gently for 10 minutes until they soften. Add the peas and stock, then bring to a simmer, ensuring the peas stay bright green. Remove from the heat. Place the vegetables in a blender and blitz until smooth. Add the avocado, dill, lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Blitz until beautifully smooth. Fold the sauce through the pasta. Serve topped with avocado and sprinkle with parmesan.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Limoncello & White Chocolate Baked Cheesecake

Serves 8

Don’t expect much of this to remain; it’s an absolute delight. It’s especially easy to do in a kitchen processor. A perfectly smooth filling creates a light, creamy cheesecake. Try making your own limoncello, it is a simple process.

200g shortbread 50g butter, melted 50g butter, melted 500g cream cheese, room temperature 500g cream cheese, room temperature ½ cup sugar ½ cup sugar 3 eggs 3 eggs 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest 100g white chocolate, melted 100g white chocolate, melted 250g sour cream 250g sour cream 2 Tbsp cornflour 2 Tbsp cornflour 2 Tbsp Limoncello 2 Tbsp Limoncello

Topping options Lightly whipped cream Lightly whipped cream Lemon zest Lemon zest 2 Tbsp Limoncello 2 Tbsp Limoncello