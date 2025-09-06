3 Spring Recipes To Welcome The Change Of Season

From an asparagus-topped galette to vibrant leek pasta and velvety cheesecake.
Asparagus & Fennel Galette
Serves 4-6
It’s here, sweet and freshly picked asparagus. The first of the season is always the best when we haven’t eaten it for quite some time. Snap off the woody ends, although
- First, prepare the pastry. Place the flour, oats, butter, salt, and sesame seeds in a food processor and blitz until they form a fine breadcrumb texture. Add the eggs and blitz again to bring the dough together. If needed, add an extra tablespoon of water. Remove the mixture, wrap, and refrigerate for 45 minutes or overnight.
- Melt the butter in a heavy-based frying pan. Add the fennel and garlic, cooking gently for 10-15 minutes to soften. Chop the asparagus and add it to the fennel.
- Preheat the oven to 190C.
- Take the dough out of the fridge. Roll it on a lightly floured bench into a rustic oblong shape, about 30cm by 20cm. Lift it on to a baking tray.
- In a bowl, mix the mustard, horseradish, cream cheese, zest, salt, and pepper, then spread it over the pastry base.
- Top the pastry with the vegetables, leaving a 3cm border. Damp the edges, then fold the pastry over the vegetables and press down gently. Brush the edges with egg, then sprinkle the parmesan over the top.
- Bake for 30 minutes until crisp and golden. Serve warm with a side salad.
Avocado & Leek Pasta
Serves 4
Hot or cold, this pasta is a quick and alternative way to use avocados. The avocado adds a delicious creamy texture to the sauce, this is packed with goodness.
- Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Then drain.
- Melt the butter in a large frying pan. Add the leek and garlic, cooking gently for 10 minutes until they soften. Add the peas and stock, then bring to a simmer, ensuring the peas stay bright green. Remove from the heat.
- Place the vegetables in a blender and blitz until smooth. Add the avocado, dill, lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Blitz until beautifully smooth.
- Fold the sauce through the pasta. Serve topped with avocado and sprinkle with parmesan.
Limoncello & White Chocolate Baked Cheesecake
Serves 8
Don’t expect much of this to remain; it’s an absolute delight. It’s especially easy to do in a kitchen processor. A perfectly smooth filling creates a light, creamy cheesecake. Try making your own limoncello, it is a simple process.
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line the base and sides of a 20cm springform tin.
- Pulse the shortbread in a food processor until finely crushed. Add the butter and mix until well combined. Press into the base of your tin. Chill for at least 20 minutes.
- Beat the cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time, then add the zest, white chocolate and sour cream, beating until smooth. Stir in the cornflour and limoncello, then give it another good beat.
- Pour the mixture into the tin, smooth the top, and bake for 1 hour until just set in the centre. Remove and cool in the tin before taking out.
- Place the cheesecake on to a serving plate. If desired, decorate with whipped cream, lemon zest, and a generous drizzle of extra limoncello.