If you find yourself contemplating pantry staples at dinnertime, turn to this simple and satisfying recipe.
Garlic, potatoes and fluffy eggs – say no more. This simple omelette is delicious hot or cold and makes a perfect side to many dishes. Serve alongside fish, crusty bread and salad for a
SPANISH TORTILLA Serves 4-6
¼ cup olive oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped 3 cloves garlic 700g potatoes, peeled and finely sliced 1 tsp salt and pepper 3 eggs, whisked
To serve 2 cups rocket ¼ cup chopped olives Paprika Sour cream
- Pour the oil into a 22cm frying pan. Add the onions and garlic, then cook gently for 8-10 minutes without browning.
- Pat the potatoes dry with a paper towel or wrap them in a tea towel. Add to the onions, cooking slowly and turning carefully for 20-25 minutes until softened – season with salt and pepper.
- Arrange the potatoes neatly in the pan, then pour the whisked eggs over them, using a fork to help them mix through. Cook on very low heat for another 10 minutes until set.
- Let the tortilla cool and rest for 20 minutes in the pan before tipping it out onto your serving dish.
- Top with rocket, olives, sour cream and a sprinkle of paprika.