By Angela Casley
A scattering of salty olives and peppery rocket add great complexity to this dinner dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you find yourself contemplating pantry staples at dinnertime, turn to this simple and satisfying recipe.

Garlic, potatoes and fluffy eggs – say no more. This simple omelette is delicious hot or cold and makes a perfect side to many dishes. Serve alongside fish, crusty bread and salad for a

SPANISH TORTILLA

Serves 4-6
¼ cup olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic

700g potatoes, peeled and finely sliced

1 tsp salt and pepper

3 eggs, whisked
To serve

2 cups rocket

¼ cup chopped olives

Paprika

Sour cream
  1. Pour the oil into a 22cm frying pan. Add the onions and garlic, then cook gently for 8-10 minutes without browning.
  2. Pat the potatoes dry with a paper towel or wrap them in a tea towel. Add to the onions, cooking slowly and turning carefully for 20-25 minutes until softened – season with salt and pepper.
  3. Arrange the potatoes neatly in the pan, then pour the whisked eggs over them, using a fork to help them mix through. Cook on very low heat for another 10 minutes until set.
  4. Let the tortilla cool and rest for 20 minutes in the pan before tipping it out onto your serving dish.
  5. Top with rocket, olives, sour cream and a sprinkle of paprika.

