By Angela Casley
An open sandwich serving allows for more generous stacking. Photo / Babiche Martens

Make this open sandwich recipe for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Crispy, hot schnitzel cooked in plenty of butter – yum. It’s served atop toasted sourdough with spicy pickles. Alternatively, you could enjoy with a side of mashed potatoes.

CHEESY SCHNITZEL OPEN SANDWICH

Serves 4

450g beef schnitzel (or 4 schnitzels)

¼ cup flour to dust

1 egg whisked with 2 Tbsp water

Salt and pepper

1 ½ cups breadcrumbs

1 cup grated Parmesan

40g butter, for cooking

To assemble

4 toasted pieces of sourdough

2 cups salad

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tsp Dijon mustard

½ cup pickled gherkins

  1. Coat the schnitzel in flour. Beat the egg, then mix in the breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
  2. Dip the schnitzel in the egg, then coat it with breadcrumbs.
  3. Heat half the butter in a large frying pan. Cook two pieces of schnitzel for 3 minutes on each side. Cook the remaining pieces.
  4. Combine the mustard and mayonnaise.
  5. Grill or toast the bread, then top with mayonnaise, salad, schnitzel, pickles and more mustard mayo. Enjoy while it’s warm.

