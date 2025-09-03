Make this open sandwich recipe for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Crispy, hot schnitzel cooked in plenty of butter – yum. It’s served atop toasted sourdough with spicy pickles. Alternatively, you could enjoy with a side of mashed potatoes.
Serves 4
450g beef schnitzel (or 4 schnitzels)
¼ cup flour to dust
1 egg whisked with 2 Tbsp water
Salt and pepper
1 ½ cups breadcrumbs
1 cup grated Parmesan
40g butter, for cooking
To assemble
4 toasted pieces of sourdough
2 cups salad
½ cup mayonnaise
2 tsp Dijon mustard
½ cup pickled gherkins
- Coat the schnitzel in flour. Beat the egg, then mix in the breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
- Dip the schnitzel in the egg, then coat it with breadcrumbs.
- Heat half the butter in a large frying pan. Cook two pieces of schnitzel for 3 minutes on each side. Cook the remaining pieces.
- Combine the mustard and mayonnaise.
- Grill or toast the bread, then top with mayonnaise, salad, schnitzel, pickles and more mustard mayo. Enjoy while it’s warm.