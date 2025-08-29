Make the most of cauliflower everything while you can.
Versatile, nutritious and subtly flavoured, the humble cauliflower can be transformed into everything from creamy soups and healthy salads to crispy sides and even roasted whole. Its mild taste makes it the perfect canvas for bold spices, fresh herbs or creamy
With spring just around the corner, now’s the time to make the most of cauliflower before the season shifts (and they are still reasonably priced). We have rounded up some of our favourite cauliflower recipes below.
This whole roasted cauliflower is absolutely perfect on its own as a lovely plant-based main, or equally wonderful as a side dish. Miso paste, honey and ginger add some heat and umami to this delicious recipe.
Light, satisfying and super simple to prepare, this herby salad includes chickpeas for a protein hit, and the leftovers will be just as good if not better, as the flavours deepen with time.
One for the seafood lovers. This mussel and cauliflower chowder is worth the preparation and rewards you with a creamy result, finished with crispy croutons and a hit of tarragon.
This crispy lemon pepper cauliflower makes for a moreish treat. Plunge the pieces into sweet chilli sauce and sour cream for the ultimate comfort food.
This vegetarian slice makes use of often-wasted cauliflower stalks. Bonus: it’s also gluten-free, and makes a perfect addition to the lunchbox, too.
Prepare your cauliflower rice while your chicken thighs marinate. Add lashings of tahini drizzle, and voila!
This rich, creamy soup is surprisingly cream-free. Watercress adds a peppery touch, and of course, croutons for crunch.
Cauliflower is the perfect – much healthier – substitute for carby pasta in this otherwise decadent play on mac and cheese. Crispy proscuitto on top adds a salty crunch.