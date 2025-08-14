Grab your Stetson and saddle up for a meal made for cowboys and cowgirls.

Ros’s Chilli Beans

Serves 4

The secret to these chilli beans is slowly cooking of the sofrito, which creates a rich, fragrant base. These beans taste even better after resting for a day or two, so preparing them beforehand is perfectly fine.

¼ cup olive oil ¼ cup olive oil 1 onion, chopped 1 onion, chopped 6 cloves garlic, crushed 6 cloves garlic, crushed 3 sticks celery, chopped 3 sticks celery, chopped 2 carrots, chopped 2 carrots, chopped 2 green chillies, chopped 2 green chillies, chopped 1 Tbsp ground cumin 1 Tbsp ground cumin 2 tsp smoked paprika 2 tsp smoked paprika 2 x tins of mixed beans, drained 2 x tins of mixed beans, drained 1 x tin chickpeas, drained 1 x tin chickpeas, drained 1 Tbsp tomato paste 1 Tbsp tomato paste 1 cup stock or water 1 cup stock or water Salt and pepper to taste Salt and pepper to taste

To serve Crusty bread Crusty bread ½ cup sour cream ½ cup sour cream Extra chillies Extra chillies

Place the oil, onion, garlic, carrots and chillies into a heavy saucepan, and cook slowly for 30 minutes. Stir through the cumin and paprika for 1 minute. Add the beans, chickpeas, tomato paste, and stock, then bring to a simmer for 8-10 minutes until it begins to thicken slightly. Season generously with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with a good dollop of sour cream, extra chilli and crusty bread.

T-Bone steak with garlic herb butter with wedges. Photo / Babiche Martens

T-Bone Steak With Spicy Sage And Herb Butter

This is all about the flavour of the butter. Sage, garlic and a hint of chilli are scrummy. If you don’t use it all, try cooking an omelette in it or some charred broccoli.

4 x 200g T-bone steaks 4 x 200g T-bone steaks 1 Tbsp oil 1 Tbsp oil Salt and pepper Salt and pepper 100g butter, room temperature 100g butter, room temperature 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 cloves garlic, crushed ½ cup chopped herbs, eg parsley and sage ½ cup chopped herbs, eg parsley and sage ½ tsp chilli flakes ½ tsp chilli flakes

To serve Crispy roasted vegetables Crispy roasted vegetables

Bring the steaks to room temperature. Rub with some oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the garlic, herbs and chilli flakes into the butter. Season with a bit of salt and pepper. Preheat a barbecue grill or frying pan to high heat. Cook the steak for 4 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Rest for 5 minutes. Smother a tablespoon of butter onto the top of each steak. Heat the remaining butter in a frying pan until it sizzles. Spoon over the steaks and serve hot with your sides.

Apple and lemon cobbler. Photo / Babiche Martens

Apple And Lemon Cobbler

Serves 4-6

I decided to make individual cobblers, which was heaps of fun. Everyone could add a good scoop of ice cream and enjoy the melted deliciousness as it seeps through the pudding.

Adding lemons to any dish is a must at the moment; they’re abundant everywhere.

4 Granny Smith apples, peeled 4 Granny Smith apples, peeled ½ cup brown sugar ½ cup brown sugar 2 tsp lemon zest 2 tsp lemon zest 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp ginger 1 tsp ginger 1 tsp cinnamon 1 tsp cinnamon Topping 1 cup flour 1 cup flour ½ cup ground almonds ½ cup ground almonds 2 tsp baking powder 2 tsp baking powder ½ cup white sugar ½ cup white sugar 100g butter, melted 100g butter, melted 1 cup milk 1 cup milk 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla ¼ to ½ cup roughly chopped almonds ¼ to ½ cup roughly chopped almonds To serve vanilla ice cream vanilla ice cream