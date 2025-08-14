Grab your Stetson and saddle up for a meal made for cowboys and cowgirls.
Ros’s Chilli Beans
Serves 4
The secret to these chilli beans is slowly cooking of the sofrito, which creates a rich, fragrant base. These beans taste even better after resting for a day or two,
- Place the oil, onion, garlic, carrots and chillies into a heavy saucepan, and cook slowly for 30 minutes.
- Stir through the cumin and paprika for 1 minute. Add the beans, chickpeas, tomato paste, and stock, then bring to a simmer for 8-10 minutes until it begins to thicken slightly.
- Season generously with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with a good dollop of sour cream, extra chilli and crusty bread.
T-Bone Steak With Spicy Sage And Herb Butter
Serves 4
This is all about the flavour of the butter. Sage, garlic and a hint of chilli are scrummy. If you don’t use it all, try cooking an omelette in it or some charred broccoli.
- Bring the steaks to room temperature.
- Rub with some oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Add the garlic, herbs and chilli flakes into the butter. Season with a bit of salt and pepper.
- Preheat a barbecue grill or frying pan to high heat. Cook the steak for 4 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Rest for 5 minutes.
- Smother a tablespoon of butter onto the top of each steak.
- Heat the remaining butter in a frying pan until it sizzles. Spoon over the steaks and serve hot with your sides.
Apple And Lemon Cobbler
Serves 4-6
I decided to make individual cobblers, which was heaps of fun. Everyone could add a good scoop of ice cream and enjoy the melted deliciousness as it seeps through the pudding.
Adding lemons to any dish is a must at the moment; they’re abundant everywhere.
- Preheat the oven to 175°c. Grease the base and sides of a 1-litre ovenproof dish.
- Remove the cores and slice the apple into ½ cm slices. Place into a large bowl.
- Add the zest, vanilla, ginger and cinnamon, tossing to combine. Place into the base of your dish.
- For the topping, mix the flour, almonds, baking powder, sugar, butter, milk and vanilla in a large bowl. Dollop over the apples. Sprinkle with a few nuts. Bake in the oven for 35 minutes until set in the centre.
- Serve warm with lightly whipped cream or ice cream.