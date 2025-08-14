Food & Drink

Chilli beans, T-bone steak and apple and lemon cobbler recipes


By Angela Casley
The secret to these chilli beans is slowly cooking of the sofrito. Photo / Babiche Martens

Grab your Stetson and saddle up for a meal made for cowboys and cowgirls.

Ros’s Chilli Beans

Serves 4

The secret to these chilli beans is slowly cooking of the sofrito, which creates a rich, fragrant base. These beans taste even better after resting for a day or two,

¼ cup olive oil

1 onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, crushed

3 sticks celery, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 Tbsp ground cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 x tins of mixed beans, drained

1 x tin chickpeas, drained

1 Tbsp tomato paste

1 cup stock or water

Salt and pepper to taste
To serve

Crusty bread

½ cup sour cream

Extra chillies
  1. Place the oil, onion, garlic, carrots and chillies into a heavy saucepan, and cook slowly for 30 minutes.
  2. Stir through the cumin and paprika for 1 minute. Add the beans, chickpeas, tomato paste, and stock, then bring to a simmer for 8-10 minutes until it begins to thicken slightly.
  3. Season generously with salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Serve with a good dollop of sour cream, extra chilli and crusty bread.
T-Bone steak with garlic herb butter with wedges. Photo / Babiche Martens
T-Bone Steak With Spicy Sage And Herb Butter

Serves 4

This is all about the flavour of the butter. Sage, garlic and a hint of chilli are scrummy. If you don’t use it all, try cooking an omelette in it or some charred broccoli.

4 x 200g T-bone steaks

1 Tbsp oil

Salt and pepper

100g butter, room temperature

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup chopped herbs, eg parsley and sage

½ tsp chilli flakes
To serve

Crispy roasted vegetables
  1. Bring the steaks to room temperature.
  2. Rub with some oil and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Add the garlic, herbs and chilli flakes into the butter. Season with a bit of salt and pepper.
  4. Preheat a barbecue grill or frying pan to high heat. Cook the steak for 4 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Rest for 5 minutes.
  5. Smother a tablespoon of butter onto the top of each steak.
  6. Heat the remaining butter in a frying pan until it sizzles. Spoon over the steaks and serve hot with your sides.
Apple and lemon cobbler. Photo / Babiche Martens
Apple And Lemon Cobbler

Serves 4-6

I decided to make individual cobblers, which was heaps of fun. Everyone could add a good scoop of ice cream and enjoy the melted deliciousness as it seeps through the pudding.

Adding lemons to any dish is a must at the moment; they’re abundant everywhere.

4 Granny Smith apples, peeled

½ cup brown sugar

2 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

Topping

1 cup flour

½ cup ground almonds

2 tsp baking powder

½ cup white sugar

100g butter, melted

1 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

¼ to ½ cup roughly chopped almonds

To serve

vanilla ice cream

  1. Preheat the oven to 175°c. Grease the base and sides of a 1-litre ovenproof dish.
  2. Remove the cores and slice the apple into ½ cm slices. Place into a large bowl.
  3. Add the zest, vanilla, ginger and cinnamon, tossing to combine. Place into the base of your dish.
  4. For the topping, mix the flour, almonds, baking powder, sugar, butter, milk and vanilla in a large bowl. Dollop over the apples. Sprinkle with a few nuts. Bake in the oven for 35 minutes until set in the centre.
  5. Serve warm with lightly whipped cream or ice cream.

